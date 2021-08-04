NDSCS not planning a mask requirement, will provide masks

North Dakota State College of Science, which has locations in Wahpeton and Fargo, provided an update on its mask-wearing protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 4, the college continues to monitor confirmed new and active COVID-19 cases and changes in protection guidelines. While NDSCS does not plan to require that students, staff and faculty wear masks, it does recognize that individuals may wear them if they feel comfortable or would like to follow a common recommendation against coronavirus.
“Face coverings are still available at the entrance of our buildings,” Vice President for Student Affairs and Strategy Dr. Jane Vangsness Frisch said. “One of the great things about our faculty, staff and students are that they are responsible and flexible.”
NDSCS’ COVID-19 response team has resumed weekly meetings, Vangsness Frisch said. The college continues to monitor risks and respond to guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
“That, since the beginning of the pandemic, has been our guidepost — information from the state health department as well as our great partners in Richland and Cass counties,” Vangsness Frisch said.
Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed five active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Aug. 4. This included one new case. Four new recoveries were also confirmed Wednesday.
Cass County, North Dakota, confirmed 124 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 26 new cases. Nine new recoveries were confirmed.
NDDoH confirmed 126 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29, followed by 31 active COVID-19 cases among ages 15-19. Local information for active COVID-19 cases by age group was not available.
Nearly 47 percent of North Dakota’s adult population is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday, Aug. 1. That compares to nearly 58 percent of Richland County’s adult population and nearly 58 percent of Cass County’s adult population.
“We do not require immunization, but we do encourage it,” Vangsness Frisch said. “We also encourage personal prevention practices, including following good hygiene, distancing when you feel the need to do so and reporting any concerns.”
The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education could issue a mask requirement for the state’s 11 public colleges and universities, Forum News Service reported earlier in August. Billie Jo Lorius, a spokeswoman for the North Dakota University System, said the board left decisions on masks last year to officials at each institution.
“A localized approach is the most likely outcome this time around,” Lorius said.
NDSCS, meanwhile, continues to prepare for the 2021-2022 education year. Dr. John Richman, the college’s president, will give opening day remarks at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Wahpeton campus’ Stern Cultural Center. The campus will also welcome incoming students and families as part of a Saturday, Aug. 21 move-in day.
