More than $1 million in scholarships are available to incoming North Dakota State College of Science students, the college’s Alumni Foundation announced Monday, June 13.
In just six years, the college stated, the NDSCS Scholarship Fund has grown from $400,000 to more than $1 million.
“This has been a dream of ours for quite a while, to be able to give as much as we can through scholarships,” Alumni Foundation Executive Director Kim Nelson said. “After we reached $500,000, I thought, ‘We can reach a million. I think we can get there.’ And here we are.”
NDSCS is able to sustain and build on the momentum from donors’ generosity, Nelson said.
“It’s the passion that our alumni and our friends have for the college. We build on that passion and when we get someone who comes back, who wants to leave a legacy in someone’s name, whether themselves or a loved one, we go from there. It’s about listening to the stories and hearing someone say that they want to make a difference and help students along the way,” Nelson said.
Many NDSCS Scholarship Fund donors remember when they received scholarships. It was an unforgettable experience, something they want to recreate for others, Nelson said. NDSCS, through its business and industry partners, alumni and friends, has approximately 190 named scholarships.
Donors’ generosity is amplified through the North Dakota Challenge Grant legislative appropriation, NDSCS stated. Because of this, there is a 2-to-1 match for donations up to $25,000 and higher. Since its inception in 2013, the North Dakota Challenge Grant has awarded the NDSCS Alumni Foundation a total of more than $4 million.
Madi Larson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, recently graduated from NDSCS with a licensed practical nursing degree. She is appreciative of the scholarships she received for participation in college programs like student senate, NDSCS Ambassadors and the Science of Leadership program.
“Science of Leadership allowed me to receive $3,000 each year,” Larson said. “That helped me pay for my second and fourth semesters. I knew that when I went to college I wanted to branch out and make new people. I joined student senate and the ambassadors to know new people. The scholarships were another asset.”
NDSCS scholarships are available to all new and returning students in all programs, the college stated. They are awarded based on a variety of criteria including academic ability, progression toward graduation, students’ programs demographics and/or hometown.
“Scholarships benefit all NDSCS students regardless of how they access their learning — at NDSCS Wahpeton, NDSCS Fargo, online, and/or while they are still in high school through dual credit,” the college stated.
More information about giving opportunities is available at ndscsalumni.com/scholarships.
“One of the things we do that is so impactful is having our scholarship luncheons every fall,” Nelson said. “These luncheons bring the donor and the student together. The impact that comes from them is amazing. It really helps the student realize, ‘I earned this.’ It makes me feel really good, happy and proud of what I do.”
