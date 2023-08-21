NDSCS' Opening Week Block Party a smash

The Second Annual Opening Week Block Party, held Sunday, Aug. 20, on North Dakota State College of Science’s Wahpeton campus, offered more of what students, staff and supporters wanted. There were more activities, more more participating businesses and organizations and more of a sense of celebration.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

"I've talked to community members. They're just so glad to be back on campus," Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., said Sunday, Aug. 20, in Wahpeton.

Flanigan was among the countless individuals strolling the Oval, North Dakota State College of Science's main entrance. NDSCS hosted its Second Annual Opening Week Block Party, and by all accounts, it offered more of what students, staff and supporters wanted.

Whether youth or adults, guests eagerly lined up for hamburgers and hot dogs. Members of the Wahpeton Fire Department manned the grills.
Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., NDSCS’ president, chats with Shae Jelinek, Wahpeton. He piloted a drone and captured unique views of the party.
Youth, including one barefoot boy, left, scaled the climbing wall that’s become a staple of community events. It’s courtesy of the Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge, Minn.
If climbing wasn’t your thing, you could demonstrate physical fitness with some chin ups …
… Or just enjoy a leisurely stroll along the Oval. There were plenty of chances for new and returning NDSCS students to greet new and returning friends.


