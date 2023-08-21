NDSCS' Opening Week Block Party a smash

The Second Annual Opening Week Block Party, held Sunday, Aug. 20, on North Dakota State College of Science’s Wahpeton campus, offered more of what students, staff and supporters wanted. There were more activities, more more participating businesses and organizations and more of a sense of celebration.
"I've talked to community members. They're just so glad to be back on campus," Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., said Sunday, Aug. 20, in Wahpeton.
Flanigan was among the countless individuals strolling the Oval, North Dakota State College of Science's main entrance. NDSCS hosted its Second Annual Opening Week Block Party, and by all accounts, it offered more of what students, staff and supporters wanted.
There were more activities, more more participating businesses and organizations and more of a sense of celebration. Guests eagerly lined up for hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by members of the Wahpeton Fire Department.
"It's bigger than last year," Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said. "There are so many more activities that the college has added in. There's more participation from community businesses and organizations. It's become a huge event that has grown tremendously."
Also growing is NDSCS' recognition outside of the Twin Towns Area. This year's student population includes new Wildcats from the Quad Cities of Illinois and Iowa, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Melrose and Watertown, Minnesota, to name a few.
"What an amazing event," North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, said. "This is bigger than last year. It’s great to see the community turnout to help welcome the students and staff back to the NDSCS campus."
The feeling is bipartisan. North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, said the Block Party is "something that needs to happen, not only once a year, but maybe even a couple times a year."
“I don’t think that it costs quite as much to put something on like this, with the community involvement,” Luick said. “This is so good to do. It’s good to see that the number of students coming back this year is going to be equivalent to what it was last year. This is a catalyst to get increased community involvement."