WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science Performing Arts Department will present its fall play, “The Reluctant Dragon,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29. This year’s production will be streamed through YouTube. The public is invited to watch the performance online at https://youtu.be/F8tQ_Ru8dmw.

“The Reluctant Dragon” is adapted by Mary Hall Surface from the book by Kenneth Grahame. It is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing company of Woodstock, Ill.

