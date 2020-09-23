WAHPETON — In response to Governor Burgum’s Wednesday, Sept. 23 announcement that Richland County, North Dakota will be moving to the “moderate” COVID-19 risk level, North Dakota State College of Science has made the decision to postpone its 2020 homecoming events, previously scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Sept. 26.
The following events will now be held April 23-24, 2021, in conjunction with the NDSCS Alumni Weekend:
• Alumni and Friends Social and Awards
• Letterwinners Hall of Fame Social and Banquet
• Catbacker Luncheon
• Alumni Honoree Breakfast and Wildcat Campus Cruise
• Wildcat Tailgate Celebration
The baseball scrimmage double header that was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 has been cancelled.
Information about the rescheduled homecoming events will be updated online at ndscsalumni.com/homecoming. The NDSCS Alumni Foundation will contact all who have registered to attend the impacted events.
Individuals with questions can contact the NDSCS Alumni Foundation at 701-671-2247.
