WAHPETON — In response to Governor Burgum’s Wednesday, Sept. 23 announcement that Richland County, North Dakota will be moving to the “moderate” COVID-19 risk level, North Dakota State College of Science has made the decision to postpone its 2020 homecoming events, previously scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Sept. 26.

The following events will now be held April 23-24, 2021, in conjunction with the NDSCS Alumni Weekend:

• Alumni and Friends Social and Awards

• Letterwinners Hall of Fame Social and Banquet

• Catbacker Luncheon

• Alumni Honoree Breakfast and Wildcat Campus Cruise

• Wildcat Tailgate Celebration

The baseball scrimmage double header that was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 has been cancelled.

Information about the rescheduled homecoming events will be updated online at ndscsalumni.com/homecoming. The NDSCS Alumni Foundation will contact all who have registered to attend the impacted events.

Individuals with questions can contact the NDSCS Alumni Foundation at 701-671-2247.

