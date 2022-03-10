NDSCS presidential finalists to interview with state board

Three candidates for president of North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton and Fargo, will be interviewed by the State Board of Higher Education (SBHE).
Rod Flanigan, Ph.D, Jeanine Gangeness, Ph.D, and Carmen Simone, Ph.D, will all be interviewed Thursday, March 31 on NDSCS’ campus. From there, SBHE will select the college’s next president. Flanigan, Gangeness and Simone all were recommended to advance by NDSCS’ presidential search committee.
“We’re excited to bring these talented leaders to campus for their final public interviews, knowing they each have become acquainted with NDSCS and what makes our institution unique,” said Terry Marohl, NDSCS associate professor, transportation department chair and co-chair of the presidential search committee.
Jeffry Volk, a member of SBHE, co-chairs the search committee with Marohl.
“The board is being presented with finalists that offer unique leadership skills, which will serve NDSCS, its mission, vision and goals, well into the future,” Volk said.
Volk also said the search committee thoroughly vetted the candidate pool and carefully considered all feedback in determining the list of finalists.
Daily News attended the open forums Flanigan, Gangeness and Simone hosted at NDSCS.
“My leadership style is one that really embraces and empowers others,” Simone said March 3. “It takes a team to lead an institution and teams operate best when they have a supportive and collaborative environment.”
Simone said any vision for the future of NDSCS has to be shared, Daily News previously reported. The last thing the college needs is for someone to come in and declare that they know exactly what it needs to be.
“That is so dangerous,” Simone, formerly the president of Western Nebraska Community College, said. “Watch out for that.”
There are many questions worth asking, Gangeness said Wednesday, March 2. They include “What are the things we brag about every day?” and “What do our students say about us?”, Daily News previously reported.
“I had somebody say, ‘We have great facilities, but that’s not what the greatest thing is, the greatest thing is our faculty,’” Gangeness, who currently holds many positions at Winona State University and leads the Rochester, Minnesota, campus, said. “I said, ‘That’s right, and the greatest recruiter is the faculty because they do a great job in the classroom.”
Flanigan said Tuesday, March 8 that he is not interested in the college president position to build a legacy.
“I’m here to do the right thing for NDSCS. If that means that we have to build new buildings to support diesel, then that’s what we’re going to do. It that means building new curriculum, then that’s what we’ll do. But it’s not up to me. It’s up to us,” Flanigan said.
NDSCS is currently led by Interim President Harvey Link. The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education is expected to select a new president after final interviews on March 31, Daily News previously reported. The new college president is expected to assume office by July.
“The Presidential Search Committee was charged by SBHE to evaluate candidates for the NDSCS presidency,” the North Dakota University System (NDUS) stated. “Twenty-one candidates were initially reviewed after meeting qualifications. Next, a round of in-person interviews took place and following those interviews, the search committee narrowed the pool to four candidates that were invited to campus.”
NDSCS, which celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2028, is the United States’ second oldest two-year comprehensive college.
“The college offers a variety of face-to-face, distance education and online courses, as well as workforce training,” NDUS stated. “NDSCS offers degrees, certificates and diplomas in more than 80 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts.”
