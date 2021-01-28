NDSCS ready to ‘Give Kids a Smile’

“Give Kids a Smile,” an annual event providing free dental care for ages 3-18, will be held Friday, Feb. 5 at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
NDSCS’ Allied Dental Education Clinic, including more than 30 dental assisting and dental hygiene students, will perform preventative care from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the college’s Mayme Green Allied Health Center.
“All patients must have appointments in advance,” NDSCS stated. “A parent or legal guardian must accompany patients younger than 18 years.”
To schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 1-800-342-4325 ext. 3-2333 or 701-671-2333.
Chanel Malone, a program coordinator, explained some of the changes to this year’s Give Kids a Smile.
“We’ll still be doing preventative care, including cleanings, fluoride applications and polishing,” she said.
Radiographs, sealants and oral health education will also be available. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restorative procedures will not be provided.
“The schedule is getting pretty full,” Malone said. “I know that as of today (Wednesday, Jan. 27), we do have a few openings.”
While NDSCS discourages walk-in visitors on the day of Give Kids a Smile, it is possible to get a day-of appointment. Anyone can call the clinic and ask if an appointment is available.
Malone expects about 40 youth will receive dental care at NDSCS. Give Kids a Smile is a program of the American Dental Association and designed to benefit children who may have difficulty accessing dental care or families with limited financial resources.
“This may be the kids’ first dental experience, so we want to provide a good experience for them,” Malone said.
Give Kids a Smile is one component of the learning process for NDSCS’ dental students.
“I think it’s really eye-opening for our students,” Malone said. “We’ve found that many of them in our program have an interest in dental care, they always received it in their youth, they might have had braces. And then, when they’re giving care to someone who’s 10, who has never been to the dentist and has tooth decay, it’s something new for the student.”
The young dental patients know they’re getting free care. Their parents and guardians are especially appreciative.
“We’ve heard, ‘If this wasn’t available, I wouldn’t be able to give my children dental care. We don’t have the insurance.’ They’re really grateful for this. It’s a good experience for our students, to learn how different some people’s lives are,” Malone said.
Ultimately, NDSCS’ dental students are determined to make a good first impression with Give Kids a Smile.
“If this is a child’s first dental experience, it can be a good experience,” Malone said. “We can make them comfortable and wanting to go to the dentist on a regular basis. If they are in pain, we want to get them out of pain.”
