NDSCS reports positive enrollment increase

North Dakota State College of Science’s spring semester enrollment is 2,991 students, the college reported Wednesday, Feb. 22.
That figure is according to the official census, taken each semester on the 20th instructional day of classes. According to the college, they are having the highest spring enrollment on record since 2016. They are also having a 13.4% enrollment increase from spring 2022.
“We are pleased with the significant enrollment growth this semester,” NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., said. “This growth comes at a time when many, many community colleges in this region and throughout the United States are facing declining enrollments.”
NDSCS’ growth, according to Flanigan, is the result of “tremendous work our team is doing.”
“(It includes) all academic programs, our enrollment management office, and our dual credit office. It is a team effort,” he said.
NDSCS released the following statistics:
• 1,295 full-time students and 1,692 part-time students
• nearly 48% of students residing on campus at NDSCS in Wahpeton
• 74.2% of NDSCS students being from 48 of North Dakota’s 53 counties
• 21.1% of students are from Minnesota, followed by 1.4% from South Dakota and 0.7% from Montana. The remaining 2.6% are from outside the Northern Plains and Midwest regions.
“The spring enrollment report prepared for the North Dakota Board of Higher Education suggests more students are signed up for classes this semester at the state’s 11 college and universities,” KFGO reported Thursday, Feb. 23.
According to the report, there are 41,832 enrolled higher education students in North Dakota, an increase of 875 students from spring 2022.
“The University of North Dakota has the largest student population at 13,307,” KFGO reported. “The census also found that NDSU has more full-time students with 8,954 — compared to 8,038 at UND. The two research universities are the biggest draw with a combined enrollment of 24,605.”
Community colleges in North Dakota account for 10,575 students, according to the report. The state’s four regional universities make up 6,652 students total, KFGO reported.