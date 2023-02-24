NDSCS reports positive enrollment increase

NDSCS's 2,991 students for spring 2023 marks the highest spring enrollment on record since 2016. It's a 13.4% increase from spring 2022.

North Dakota State College of Science’s spring semester enrollment is 2,991 students, the college reported Wednesday, Feb. 22.

That figure is according to the official census, taken each semester on the 20th instructional day of classes. According to the college, they are having the highest spring enrollment on record since 2016. They are also having a 13.4% enrollment increase from spring 2022.



