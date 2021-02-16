NDSCS seeks to increase number of learners

“We haven’t really sat still for very long,” Dr. John Richman recently said. Richman, president of North Dakota State College of Science, gave updates on several topics. In the finale of a three-part series, Daily News looks at NDSCS' base of learners, “SEE” days and the ongoing North Dakota Legislative Assembly.
In order to fulfill its mission of educating and training a workforce, North Dakota State College of Science President Dr. John Richman said, the college needs learners.
College-age students are learners. So are high school-age students receiving early education, students in their 20s or older and people in the workforce who are receiving advanced education.
“Learners are our number one priority,” Richman said. “Enrollment, really, is the number one weakness the institution has.”
NDSCS is working to correct that weakness, Richman said. In the last several years, the college has turned its focus to retaining learners.
“We want to keep them, provide them with a wealth of support and services to help them. It’s everything from academic counseling to personal support and financial aid. We’re helping with the affordability piece. There’s an effort to continue and we’re seeing an assertive effort in our marketing,” Richman said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NDSCS hasn’t been able to hold its typical special event days. Through events like Manufacturing Day, FLIP, Math Olympics and more, youth had been able to visit NDSCS, engaging with programs and staff.
“We pivoted, like others, and developed ’SEE’ days,” Vice President of Student Affairs Jane Vangsness Frisch said. “It stands for ’Start, Experience and Enroll’ and is available to prospective students and family members.”
“SEE” days are designed in a chose your own adventure format, with guests being able to experience up to three different academic or support programs when visiting NDSCS. Four such sessions were held in the fall of 2020 and the next two are scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Feb. 19. Participants can choose a morning session or an afternoon session. To learn more, visit ndscs.edu/see.
“We want to give prospective students the opportunity to attend on the weekend. This also allows students from across the state, who may be otherwise hindered by work or school commitments, a chance to visit. They get to learn about our programs, go into our workshops and labs and see what we offer,” Vangsness Frisch said.
The 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly opened Jan. 5, 2021. Forty-one percent of NDSCS’ funding comes from an appropriation by the legislature, Richman said. Like every biennium, the college is keeping its eye on several bills, including:
• Senate Bill 2003, proposing an appropriation for defraying the expenses of North Dakota’s university system; Richman testified to the Senate Appropriations Committee in January about the bill
• House Bill 1431, concerning bonding; the bill proposes allocations to career and technical education statewide
• House Bill 1375, related to a tuition scholarship program for students taking dual-credit courses while in high school
“We’ve been a state leader in the number of dual-credit students,” Richman said.
Limited to 80 legislative days, the North Dakota assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30, 2021.
