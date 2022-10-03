NDSCS student has first successful elk hunt

Austin Bladow, a freshman at North Dakota State College of Science, recently had his first successful elk hunt in Greybull, Wyo. He and mom Barb shared how significant the experience was.

 Courtesy Austin Bladow

Austin Bladow, a freshman at North Dakota State College of Science, recently returned from a significant trip to Greybull, Wyoming. Bladow, son of Aaron and Barb Bladow, Hankinson, North Dakota, had his first successful elk hunt.

The hunt was an overdue event. Austin earned the opportunity to participate back in March 2019. Back then, he was successful in the 3-D archery competition at North Dakota’s state National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) tournament.



