NDSCS students continue Chahinkapa Park project

Building construction technology students from North Dakota State College of Science had a busy morning Monday, Oct. 11 at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton.
The students were on hand to complete the pouring of a concrete foundation for the park’s forthcoming large storage building. Setting the buildings foundation and floor has been the extent of the students’ work to date and more activity is expected soon.
“They’ll be putting up the steel structure and taking care of the insulation and sheeting,” said Jeremy Hoesel, an assistant professor at NDSCS. “The goal is to have the building up within the next eight weeks.”
NDSCS students and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation have been partnering for 25 years, Bryan Wolfgram said. Wolfgram, an associate professor, described the professional relationship.
“They had a need and we try to find real world projects for our students. It worked out well, timing-wise,” he said.
It also means a lot, Wolfgram explained.
“Students get the real world experience of dealing with elements, engineers, testing agencies and other contractors,” he said.
Approximately 12 students were involved with the concrete project and 22 students will be taking care of the rest of the storage building, the professors said.
Brad Edwardson is Wahpeton’s park superintendent. Over the years, he’s seen as NDSCS have contributed to projects like the surveying of baseball and softball fields.
“We use them at every opportunity that we have,” Edwardson said. “If we have something we need, it works best. It benefits them and it benefits us.”
Chahinkapa Park is currently undergoing renovations. The $1.8 million project was funded through revenue from levied mills, Edwardson said.
“It’s a pretty complete project. We’ve got some lighting to do, but a major part of the work is done. It’s going to make a big difference in the spring,” Edwardson said.
As for the NDSCS students working on the storage building, Edwardson has plenty of positive things to say.
“This group of kids is excellent,” he said. “They’re hardworking and eager to learn. We help them out when we can and they always take good care of what they’re working on.”
Wayne Beyer, Wahpeton’s parks and recreation director, said the park is incredibly fortunate to have the participation of construction technology students.
“We’re able to provide materials at a reduced cost,” Wolfgram said. “That’s a savings you certainly cannot get elsewhere. It makes up for the fact that we can only devote about 2-3 hours a day to the project. The community benefits, too, so there’s definitely some give and take.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.