Fourteen precision machining technology students at North Dakota State College of Science are among the beneficiaries of a $36,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.
Interim NDSCS President Harvey Link, Dave Chase, both a former NDSCS student and instructor and a machine tool sales representative from Productivity, Inc., and other school officials gathered with several grant recipients when they received their awards Friday, Jan. 28.
“This is a result of excellent teaching, dedication to the industry and company partnerships,” Link said.
Funding from the Haas Foundation will support NDSCS’ precision machining technology department through the awarding of scholarships to current and future technology students. An additional $18,000, received as a result of the North Dakota 1:2 Challenge Grant, will be awarded among nine incoming students this fall.
“This year’s grant follows a tradition of giving from the Gene Haas Foundation,” NDSCS stated. “From 2018-2020, the Gene Haas Foundation has awarded $100,000 with 64 students benefiting from these scholarships.”
Recent recipients include Patrick Dauer-Caulfield, Hayden German, Tyler Knott, Brett Lunde, Damian McKay, Zachary Thompson, Zach Kort, Spencer Sears, Ruari Devlin, Holden Droog, JD Guericke, Pablo Martinez, Tucker Renfrow and Forrest Sullivan. Knott, Lunde, Kort, Sears, Devlin, Guericke, Martinez and Sullivan attended the awards presentation.
The North Dakota Challenge Grant is an especially useful resource for NDSCS, Alumni Foundation Executive Director Kim Nelson said. The college has nearly completed its goal of raising $1.9 million in order to receive $950,000 in Challenge Grant funding, she said.
“This is our fifth round with the North Dakota Challenge Grant,” Nelson said.
Both the Haas Foundation and North Dakota Challenge grants have been acclaimed for their ability to further student success and innovation.
“The purpose of the Gene Haas Foundation is to build skills in the machining industry by providing scholarships for computer numerical control (CNC) machine technology students and NIMS credentials,” NDSCS stated.
Gene Haas, owner of Haas Automation, Inc., America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools, created his foundation in 1999. NDSCS has one of the United States’ longest-lasting Haas Technology Education Centers.
“Students in the NDSCS precision machining technology program learn about CNC programming, CNC setup and operation, production machining, mold making, die making, toolmaking and automated manufacturing, the college stated.
The Haas scholarships go straight to students, precision machining technology chair Steven Johnson said. He is among those appreciative of the enduring partnership.
“This would not be possible without the strong connections that our instructors maintain with our business and technology partners, both at the local and national levels. That’s really a credit to the work of these individuals and the companies that work with us, who need these skilled individuals in their workforce,” Link said.
A key criteria of the award is having active faculty like Johnson and associate professor Lincoln Thompson, who NDSCS praised for being active in promoting partnerships and career paths.
“What we have here are excellent, technical, proficient individuals,” Link said. “They are professional in their area, they are active and involved in the profession and they are also tremendous instructors. That is a unique blend that they bring together to make this program successful. When you add that to working with business and industry, that’s when you have success. It’s a triple win.”
