NDSCS students hold clinics in community

Nursing students at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, are not only advocates for the progress of COVID-19 vaccination, they’ve also helped facilitate it.
Students have assisted at vaccination clinics at Thrifty White Pharmacy, Wahpeton. The majority of nursing students have participated in the clinics, according to program chair Deb Smith.
“We actually started with COVID-19 testing for the community and then with vaccinations,” Smith said.
Students Kaila Boe and Patience Nkinzingabo collaborated with instructor Amy Medhaug and Thrifty White pharmacists when Daily News visited a recent clinic.
“Everything’s going very well and I’m getting a lot of experience while helping,” Nkinzingabo said.
“It’s been nice applying the skills we’ve learned to an actual field and putting them to use,” Boe said.
“They’re getting a crash course in public health,” Medhaug said.
NDSCS students have been helping with vaccinations since February, Smith said. Thrifty White reached out to the college and it’s been a great experience ever since.
“The collaborations, the interdisciplinary work, not to mention working with everyone, has been so good for (students). They’re learning what to do in a pandemic and how you step up into those roles,” Smith said.
Education is one of several fields that has evolved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinics with Thrifty White became an alternative to traditional clinical curriculum, NDSCS Vice President for Student Affairs Jane Vangsness Frisch, Ph. D., said. Keeping safety in mind was key, Smith said.
“It became a matter of what can we do to help, as faculty and as nurses,” Smith said. “We started looking for other ways to explore. This has been an awesome opportunity for students, whether it’s vaccination or COVID-19 testing. We’re still able to give them the hands-on experiences and the clinical experiences they need.”
NDSCS continues to offer twice-weekly COVID-19 testing, Vangsness Frisch said. Students work with the National Guard and healthcare professionals in administering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and rapid tests.
“They’re also great for going out among their peers and advocating,” Smith said.
Nkinzingabo and Boe shared some of their top tips for maintaining health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s always a good idea to wash your hands,” she said. “Hand hygiene is key.”
“Come in and get your shot. Try to protect yourself,” he said.
