WAHPETON — Four students from the North Dakota State College of Science have been nominated for the 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.

The students, listed with their program of study and their hometown, are:

Transfer Pathway Scholars:

Rebekah Blazek, Liberal Arts – Business Management, Wyndmere, North Dakota

Megan Johnson, Liberal Arts – Pre-Social Work, Wahpeton

Workforce Pathway Scholar:

Jessica Novotny, Dental Assisting, Buffalo Lake, Minnesota

Kwabena Oppong, Electrical Technology, West Fargo, North Dakota (originally from Ghana)

The All-North Dakota Academic Team is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa and the Coca-Cola Foundation and is comprised of scholars from each of the community colleges in the state. Workforce Pathway Scholars plan to begin their careers immediately upon graduation, and Transfer Pathway Scholars plan to continue their education at a four-year institution after completing their studies at a community college.

“These students have exemplified outstanding academic success and a commitment to serving the NDSCS College community. We are proud to nominate them for this award," NDSCS Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Jeff Hart said.

The students will be recognized Thursday, April 7 at an awards luncheon held at Williston State College, Williston, North Dakota.

