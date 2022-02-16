WAHPETON — Four students from the North Dakota State College of Science have been nominated for the 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.
The students, listed with their program of study and their hometown, are:
Transfer Pathway Scholars:
Rebekah Blazek, Liberal Arts – Business Management, Wyndmere, North Dakota
Megan Johnson, Liberal Arts – Pre-Social Work, Wahpeton
Workforce Pathway Scholar:
Jessica Novotny, Dental Assisting, Buffalo Lake, Minnesota
Kwabena Oppong, Electrical Technology, West Fargo, North Dakota (originally from Ghana)
The All-North Dakota Academic Team is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa and the Coca-Cola Foundation and is comprised of scholars from each of the community colleges in the state. Workforce Pathway Scholars plan to begin their careers immediately upon graduation, and Transfer Pathway Scholars plan to continue their education at a four-year institution after completing their studies at a community college.
“These students have exemplified outstanding academic success and a commitment to serving the NDSCS College community. We are proud to nominate them for this award," NDSCS Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Jeff Hart said.
The students will be recognized Thursday, April 7 at an awards luncheon held at Williston State College, Williston, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.