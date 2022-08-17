NDSCS throwing Opening Week Block Party

Twin Towns Area residents and visitors are invited to “The Oval,” the front entrance of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
From 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, The Oval will host the NDSCS Opening Week Block Party. The free community event will serve as a formal welcoming ceremony for both NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and the college’s new and returning students, as well as an opportunity to meet area leaders, learn about local businesses and visit with friends.
“This event is new in 2022, created in an effort to connect our students with the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community,” NDSCS stated. “You’re invited to join in the fun.”
Sunday’s activities will include the chance to meet Flanigan, NDSCS’ 10th president, as well as learning about area businesses without having to leave the party site.
“Connect with other businesses or showcase your business. At the same time, enjoy a free picnic meal prepared by the volunteers of the Wahpeton Fire Department,” NDSCS stated.
Sunday’s meal includes either hot dogs or hamburgers, chips, water and dessert. Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht is a member of the fire department and the emergency manager for Richland County, North Dakota.
“We just want to open up The Oval, so that the community knows that the college is opening its doors and getting involved in the community,” Lambrecht said. “We want Wahpeton-Breckenridge to meet the new president and the new students. It’s going to be welcoming, with the fire department there and hopefully some city council members there, too.”
Yard games, including oversized versions of Connect Four, Yahtzee and Jenga, plus the outdoor favorite, cornhole, will be available for Block Party guests. The event is also expected to include music.
“This will be a good opportunity for residents of Wahpeton to mingle with students and administration at NDSCS,” Community Development Director Chris DeVries previously wrote.
The Block Party is part of Welcome Week, taking place from Saturday, Aug. 20-Friday, Aug. 26. Most events for students will take place in the evening hours, no later than 12 a.m., on The Oval or in NDSCS’ Lot 2 north of Old Main.
