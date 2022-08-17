NDSCS throwing Opening Week Block Party
Daily News file photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Twin Towns Area residents and visitors are invited to “The Oval,” the front entrance of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

From 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, The Oval will host the NDSCS Opening Week Block Party. The free community event will serve as a formal welcoming ceremony for both NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and the college’s new and returning students, as well as an opportunity to meet area leaders, learn about local businesses and visit with friends.



Tags

Load comments