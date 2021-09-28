NDSCS to host tools, trades, torque and tech event for youth

Red River Valley high schoolers are coming to North Dakota State College’s Wahpeton campus on Thursday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8.
The college is hosting “T4,” saluting tools, trades, torque and tech. Billed as a free, innovative career exploration event, T4 will allow the students to “experience a variety of in-demand careers in one day.”
“All sessions will be presented and facilitated by industry professionals and educators,” NDSCS stated. “Students who attend will participate in four interactive sessions, learning more about industries and careers.”
Nearly 24 session topics will be available for students. They include precision machining, agriculture, unmanned aircraft systems, the nursing and EMT fields and transportation, ranging from power sports to auto body work and auto and diesel technology.
Sessions will also be available in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, culinary arts, building construction, pharmacy technician work and occupational assistance, among many more fields.
“We’re providing hands-on experience to explore career pathways,” NDSCS stated.
T4 is made possible through local participants like NDSCS and organizing sponsors the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation and the Lignite Energy Council.
“How do we expect young people to dream if they don’t know what they can dream about?” the foundation asked. “T4, Tools, Trades, Torque, Tech, is the premier way for tomorrow’s workforce to get an up close look at the inner workings of industry.”
Opportunities for industry career exploration give young people broader exposure to the working world they will one day enter, experts say.
“It helps them ‘connect the dots’ between school and career in ways that keep them motivated to learn the skills they will need for the future,” the foundation stated.
Career exploration also matters, according to the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation, because it can improve academic performance as well as improve young people’s attitudes and provide motivation about possibilities.
“With a better understanding of the working world, young people can more easily envision how they fit successfully into the world,” the foundation stated. “Once students know what preparation is needed for specific industry careers, participants will become better able to set realistic goals for themselves and pursue them.”
In June, NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus hosted the 13th annual Career Awareness Seminar. The event welcomed approximately 30 teachers, counselors and administrators to experience many of the new and emerging technologies available to youth.
“We’ve learned a lot today and this week about all of the job opportunities that are available to students,” Lisa Metzger, a career advisor at Fargo North High School, said previously. “It’s amazing, all of the real world demonstrations we’ve seen this week. It also gives me a sense of what’s available and what I can share with students.”
Look to Daily News for coverage of T4 and other local education events.
