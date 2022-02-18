NDSCS to interview four college president candidates

Four candidates for president of North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton and Fargo, will be interviewed on campus between Monday, Feb. 28-Tuesday, March 8.
NDSCS’ presidential search committee was charged by the State Board of Higher Education to evaluate candidates, the North Dakota University System (NDUS) stated. On Thursday, Feb. 17, candidates including a college president, associate vice president and two deans were announced.
The candidates are:
Rod L. Flanigan, Ph.D., MBA, is dean of business and technology at Cochise College, with locations including Sierra Vista, Arizona. A first-generation college student, Flanigan’s experience includes employment with McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) on the Apache attack helicopter program, forming his own multi-state power transmission consultant and distribution company and receiving full tenure within the University of Nebraska system. His current responsibilities include directing and leading Cochise’s welding, cybersecurity, automotive, business, culinary and building trades programs, among others.
Jeanine E. Gangeness, Ph.D., is the associate vice president, academic affairs, dean, school of graduate studies, and chief executive and operations officer for Winona State University, responsible for leading the Rochester, Minnesota, campus. She also was a first-generation student whose education included a master of science degree and PhD degree in nursing from the University of North Dakota. Gangeness’ work history includes facilitating a 1,000 percent increase in students (from 40 to more than 400) over a three-year period at the Bemidji School of Nursing.
Dimitria Harding, Ed.D, is dean of health sciences and dean of career and technical education at South Central College’s campus in Fairbault, Minnesota. She has spent more than 15 years in the healthcare industry as a cytotechnologist, “screening cells under the microscope for the presence of cancer and other diseases.” A first-generation college student, Harding is described as someone who inspires, allows for transparency and empowers faculty, staff and students, as well as being an advocate for career and technical education and workforce development.
Carmen M. Simone, Ph.D, recently completed serving as president of Western Nebraska Community College, with locations including Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Her time included the college launching a new technical program and focusing on strategic enrollment management. Simone also was the founding vice president and dean at the University of South Dakota Community College, Sioux Falls, with responsibilities including transforming an existing university center into an integrated community college to “better serve site-bound students in the Sioux Falls area, while also supporting the local business community.”
More information on the NDSCS presidential candidates is available at ndscs.edu/about-ndscs/offices/2021-22-presidential-search.
NDUS stated that candidates’ campus visits will include meeting with key stakeholder groups, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends and campus and community leaders. The search committee will solicit feedback from the visited groups.
“The candidates bring an extremely strong range of leadership from colleges with similar outlooks as NDSCS,” said Jeffry Volk, a member of the SBHE. “We’re excited to bring these candidates for ward from an impressively strong pool of talent.”
Volk is co-chair of the NDSCS Presidential Search Committee alongside Terry Marohl, NDSCS associate professor and transportation department chair.
“(The candidates) have a wide range of experience in business, career and technical education and workforce development,” NDUS stated.
NDUS’ release did not indicate if there are any in-house candidates for the NDSCS presidency, nor how many individuals applied for the office. Earlier in February, Wahpeton Public Schools announced that six candidates, including the district’s middle school and high school principals, were chosen from a pool of 10 applicants to be interviewed for the district superintendent position.
NDSCS is currently led by Interim President Harvey Link, who assumed office following the December 2021 retirement of Dr. John Richman.
“Following the on-campus interviews, the search committee will recommend an unrated slate of finalists to the SBHE. The board will conduct final interviews on the NDSCS campus on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with the selection of the next NDSCS president announced thereafter. It is anticipated that the new NDSCS president will assume office by July 2022,” NDUS stated.
NDSCS’ spring semester is scheduled to include a Friday, May 13 graduation ceremony in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.