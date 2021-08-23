North Dakota State College of Science, preparing for its 119th academic year, welcomed students and families to its Wahpeton campus Saturday, Aug. 21.
Move-in day brought countless cars, carts to carry belongings and chances for newcomers to check out where they’ll be calling home. Forkner and Riley residence halls were among the active locations Saturday morning.
“I just like the campus and what they have to offer for college opportunities,” Tyson Trushenski, 19, said.
An engineering and land study student from St. Michael, Minnesota, Trushenski was joined by parents Barb and Jay. The family got to work at unpacking and making a Forkner Hall suite into a home.
NDSCS previously announced that it will have weekly assessments to determine guidance against the spread of COVID-19. The college has campuses in Wahpeton and Fargo.
Face coverings are required at NDSCS’ Fargo location as of Monday, Aug. 23. Coverings are strongly encouraged at NDSCS’ Wahpeton location and may be required in certain locations.
There are currently no restrictions on occupancy or visitors at either of NDSCS’ locations. Since Monday, Aug. 16, the college as a whole has had five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and no recoveries to date.
“We’re trying to be responsive to the location and with the most recent information that we have on a weekly basis,” NDSCS President Dr. John Richman said previously.
Grace Lamberson is a resident assistant who said she took the position because she wanted to meet new people and make a difference in students’ lives.
“I know that we are one of the first lines of defense for the students coming in,” Lamberson said.
A culinary arts and restaurant management student, Lamberson said she enjoys cooking and baking.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if I go downstairs, make three batches of cookies and go distribute them,” she said.
NDSCS was scheduled to begin the 2021 fall semester at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. The semester launch coincides with 2021’s Welcome Week.
“(Our) annual series of events (are) designed to help students connect to the college community and establish positive and healthy habits,” NDSCS stated.
Welcome Week events will include outdoor evening activities for new and returning students. Most will take place on The Oval, unless specified. Events taking place after the first day of classes include:
• glow games, with music provided by a DJ, 7-10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• karaoke and open mic night, 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• a neon street dance in Lot 2, north of Old Main, with music provided by a DJ, 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
• laser tag, with music provided by a DJ, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Incoming students include Madisen Fellows, Lisbon, North Dakota. Fellows and dad Shane were among the people preparing a five-student suite.
“I’m going into dental hygiene,” Fellows said. “My cousin’s going into dental, too, and so is my brother. I’m looking forward to living on campus.”
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of the 2021-2022 education year.
