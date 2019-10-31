NDSU Extension honors staff for years of service

North Dakota State University Extension faculty and staff were honored for their years of service at the Oct. 22-24 NDSU Extension/Research Extension Center fall conference in West Fargo.
Those recognized were:
5 Years
Jason Adams, Plant Sciences
Robin Barnes, Stutsman County
Amanda Dahners, Grant County
Ronda Gripentrog, Richland County
Katelyn Hain, Nelson County
Breana Kiser, Dickey County
Chandra Langseth, Richland County
Tom Peters, Plant Sciences
Sue Quamme, Center for 4-H Youth Development
Nicole Wardner, Sheridan County
Shaundra Ziemann-Bolinske, Burleigh County
10 Years
Randy Mehlhoff, Langdon Research Extension Center
Karla Meikle, Morton County
Sharon Query, Parent and Family Resource Center — Region 5
Christina Rittenbach, Stutsman County
Blaine Schatz, Carrington Research Extension Center
Scott Swanson, Agriculture Communication
15 Years
Ellen Crawford, Agriculture Communication
Crystal Schaunaman, McIntosh County
Ron Wiederholt, Central District Office
Brian Zimprich, Ransom County
20 Years
Mark Boetel, School of Natural Resource Sciences
Michelle Effertz, McLean County
Mohamed Khan, Plant Pathology
Cindy Klapperich, Sargent County
Lisa Pederson, Central Grasslands Research Extension Center
25 Years
Lynette Flage, Assistant Directors’ Office
Dave Franzen, School of Natural Resource Sciences
Julie Garden-Robinson, Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences
Barb Laschkewitsch, Plant Sciences
John Nowatzki, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
Ona Vig, Agriculture Budget office
30 Years
Dan Folske, Burke County
Marcia Hellandsaas, McKenzie County
Deb Lee, Ransom County
Kevin Sedivec, School of Natural Resource Sciences
40 Years
Brad Cogdill, Center for 4-H Youth Development
