NDSU Extension honors staff for years of service
{span}Brad Cogdill, Center for 4-H Youth Development chair, is honored for his 40 years of service to NDSU Extension by {span}Greg Lardy, NDSU Extension interim director, right.{/span}{/span}

 NDSU Extension

North Dakota State University Extension faculty and staff were honored for their years of service at the Oct. 22-24 NDSU Extension/Research Extension Center fall conference in West Fargo.

Those recognized were:

5 Years

Jason Adams, Plant Sciences

Robin Barnes, Stutsman County

Amanda Dahners, Grant County

Ronda Gripentrog, Richland County

Katelyn Hain, Nelson County

Breana Kiser, Dickey County

Chandra Langseth, Richland County

Tom Peters, Plant Sciences

Sue Quamme, Center for 4-H Youth Development

Nicole Wardner, Sheridan County

Shaundra Ziemann-Bolinske, Burleigh County

10 Years

Randy Mehlhoff, Langdon Research Extension Center

Karla Meikle, Morton County

Sharon Query, Parent and Family Resource Center — Region 5

Christina Rittenbach, Stutsman County

Blaine Schatz, Carrington Research Extension Center

Scott Swanson, Agriculture Communication

15 Years

Ellen Crawford, Agriculture Communication

Crystal Schaunaman, McIntosh County

Ron Wiederholt, Central District Office

Brian Zimprich, Ransom County

20 Years

Mark Boetel, School of Natural Resource Sciences

Michelle Effertz, McLean County

Mohamed Khan, Plant Pathology

Cindy Klapperich, Sargent County

Lisa Pederson, Central Grasslands Research Extension Center

25 Years

Lynette Flage, Assistant Directors’ Office

Dave Franzen, School of Natural Resource Sciences

Julie Garden-Robinson, Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences

Barb Laschkewitsch, Plant Sciences

John Nowatzki, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

Ona Vig, Agriculture Budget office

30 Years

Dan Folske, Burke County

Marcia Hellandsaas, McKenzie County

Deb Lee, Ransom County

Kevin Sedivec, School of Natural Resource Sciences

40 Years

Brad Cogdill, Center for 4-H Youth Development

