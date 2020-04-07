Farmers and crop advisers will have an opportunity to receive dry bean production and market updates during a Getting-it-Right webinar that North Dakota State University Extension is conducting Wednesday, April 15, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
“This webinar will provide concise presentations to reach dry bean producers and managers with research-based production recommendations for 2020,” says Ryan Buetow, Extension cropping systems specialist based at NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center.
The subjects that will be covered and the NDSU Extension crop specialists presenting them are:
Market types and variety review, and plant growth stages — Hans Kandel, Extension agronomist
Recommendations for selected plant establishment factors — Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist.
Soil considerations and plant nutrition — Dave Franzen, Extension soil science specialist
Disease management — Sam Markell, Extension plant pathologist
Weed management — Joe Ikley, Extension weed specialist
Market update — Frayne Olson, Extension crops economist
For more information or to join the webinar, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/CarringtonREC. Go to the “Events” section in the left-hand menu.
The webinars will be recorded. Speakers can be contacted later to answer questions that result from the webinar. Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available.
