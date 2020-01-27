FARGO — Two Best of the Best in Wheat and Soybean Research and Marketing meetings have been set for February in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota.
The first of the two meetings will be held at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and the second at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Moorhead on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Researchers and Extension specialists from the University of Minnesota Extension and North Dakota State University Extension will share the most recent research findings and recommendations on wheat and soybean production and marketing.
Both meetings will begin at 8:25 a.m. and adjourn around 3 p.m.
"The meetings will review recent research findings on issues that impact soybean and wheat production," said Joel Ransom, North Dakota State University Extension agronomist and one of the organizing committee members. "Topics covered by the
program are those considered to be most important to the farmers for which relevant research findings are available."
Educational session topics are:
• Soybean research recap
• Using normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) images for predicting
yield and protein in wheat
• Getting the best price you can
• The bad and the ugly; bacterial leaf streak and scab in 2019
• Spring residue and soil water management following a wet harvest
• Soybean cyst nematode coalition and soybean stem disease survey
• How to allocate your limited resources to get the biggest bang for your buck
• Are northern soybeans catching a wave of southern soybean diseases?
Five hands-on demonstrations are planned at both locations.
"These hands-on demonstrations have been a favorite part of the program for many years," said Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist. "This part of the program is popular because the small groups of participants get a chance to see equipment, live plant material and interact directly with the presenters."
A 12 p.m. lunch will be provided at each venue. There is no participation fee but advanced registration is encouraged. Continuing education units (CEUs) will be available.
To register and view the agenda for the meetings go to https://mnwheat.org/. To register by phone, call 218-253-4311 ext 7.
The Best of the Best meetings are sponsored by the Minnesota and North Dakota wheat and soybean grower and checkoff organizations, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota Extension and NDSU Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.