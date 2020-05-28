Horse owners will have an opportunity to learn about a horse’s immune system and biosecurity considerations during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting Wednesday, June 3, at 12 p.m. CDT.
Topics will include:
•▪ Horse immune system response
•▪ Recommended vaccinations
•▪ Manure and disease mitigation
•▪ Travel and event biosecurity
•▪ Managing sick horses
•▪ Common wildlife disease vectors
•▪ Visitor guidelines
The presenters are NDSU Extension specialists and agents.
“This will be a great opportunity to learn and ask questions about how the immune system works as it pertains to horses,” says NDSU Extension livestock environmental management specialist Mary Keena, who is based at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center. “Understanding immune response, as well as how to mitigate disease concerns through a biosecurity protocol, can save you a lot of money and time, as well as help you maintain the health of your animal.”
Visit https://www.tinyurl.com/NDSUHorseBiosecurity2020 to register for the webinar.
