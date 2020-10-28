Nearly 25 percent less job vacancies in Minnesota than one year ago

Job vacancies were down 23.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, according to a survey conducted by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The survey was conducted in the spring of this year, a time when pandemic-related job losses were at a maximum. The survey found there were more unemployed people than job vacancies in the state. The last time this occurred was in 2016, DEED reported.
Not only did the number of unemployed people outnumber the number of available jobs, for each vacancy there were 2.4 unemployed workers. In 2012, there were 2.6 unemployed workers for each vacancy. Neither of these numbers come close to the 8.2 unemployed workers in the Great Recession in 2009, according to DEED.
“Many Minnesotans are out of work right now and facing a challenging labor market, but at the same time, there are still employers who are hiring for good-paying jobs,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.
In the state, there were 111,753 job vacancies, a 4 percent vacancy rate. Last year, the rate was 5.3 percent, meaning 5.3 job openings were available per 100 jobs. About 40 percent of the vacancies were in the Greater Minnesota region.
While job openings were down, wage offers were up. The median wage offer for open positions was at $15.95, a 6.3 percent increase from last year and the highest median wage offer ever reported in the state.
Of the median wage offers, some positions’ offers increased more than others. For openings requiring an associate’s degree, median wage offers were up 8 percent from last year. Job vacancies requiring a high school diploma were up 6.8 percent. Over half of the vacancies offered health insurance.
The impetus behind raising median wage offers could be to encourage applicants for job openings that are customer-facing positions, which pose a greater risk amid the pandemic.
“At DEED, we are partnering with businesses across the state to highlight those jobs in a campaign called #GoodJobsNow. We want job seekers to know there is opportunity out there, despite the pandemic-fueled downturns.”
In the state, the jobs with the most openings were healthcare and social assistance positions. Next were retail and accommodation, and food service positions. Medium-sized employers (10-49 employees) had the largest number of vacancies in the state, while the smallest number of vacancies were at large employers.
Out of the vacancies, 38 percent were for part-time employees, which must work fewer than 35 hours a week. Seasonal and temporary employment vacancies took up 19 percent of the total openings.
As far as experience levels, 67 percent of openings did not require any medications beyond a high school diploma, however, 43 percent required one or more years of experience.
The fourth quarter 2020 job vacancy survey is being conducted now. For more information on job openings and #GoodJobsNow, visit https://mn.gov/deed/job-seekers/find-a-job/goodjobsnow/.
