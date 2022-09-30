In one of the largest fraud cases Minnesota has ever seen, a nonprofit with a stated aim of feeding hungry children has been accused of allegedly taking in $250 million in pandemic-era federal funds. While this case has major implications for the state, Wilkin County was not home to any of these allegedly fraudulent meal sites.
The founder of Feeding our Future, Aimee Bock, and 48 other people involved in this case were charged with crimes including wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and bribery, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Prosecutors have pointed to Bock as the leader, accusing her of personally recruiting others into this scheme and submitting more than 125 million fraudulent meal claims. The charges allege that co-conspirators gave tens of thousands of dollars to join this scheme and then tried to hide evidence by submitting fake invoices and enrollment forms with names hailing from online name generators.
These co-conspirators are accused of spending millions to fund international travel and luxury purchases throughout three states and two other countries. More than $50 million in assets have been seized by federal prosecutors so far.
Charges have been filed against six groups that are alleged to have controlled at least 60 meal sites in the state and received $160 million in fraudulent funds. Those groups are Empire Cuisine and Market LLC, Safari Restaurant, S & S Catering, Haji’s Kitchen, Brava Restaurant & Cafe and JigJiga Business Center.
But how did this occur?
According to federal prosecutors, this scheme began with entities submitting bribes and kickbacks to Bock in exchange for sponsoring applications for the federal child nutrition program. These bribes were allegedly often hidden as consulting fees.
Conspirators then allegedly set up meal sites, claiming they served as many as 5,000 needy children, when in reality they weren’t providing those services adequately. However, to obtain payment, they had to submit falsified documents including meal count sheets and attendance rosters.
Bock is then alleged to have submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims to the Minnesota Department of Education to obtain the money for meal providers. This money should have sat evenly with the providers’ cost, but since they’re accused of hardly serving these meals, they were able to make out with millions.
Authorities claim this fraud began at the beginning of the pandemic, March 2020. Currently, Bock has pleaded not guilty and has been released from jail with conditions. The rest of the defendants are also expected to plead not guilty as this case trudges along.
While many wonder how this could occur, Republican candidates for governor, Scott Jensen, and attorney general, Jim Schultz, have been quick to place blame on the current DFL-lawmakers they’re facing in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
“The conduct of Keith Ellison’s office throughout the Feeding Our Future saga is an outrage,” Schultz said. “The litany of serious mistakes is long, and it is damning. It would not have taken Sherlock Holmes to crack this case before hundreds of millions were stolen.”
Along with calling for the resignation of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller for alleged incompetence, Jensen claims Gov. Tim Walz is trying to hide something about this case and is using a state court judge as a “scapegoat.”
Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available on this case.
