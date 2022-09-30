In one of the largest fraud cases Minnesota has ever seen, a nonprofit with a stated aim of feeding hungry children has been accused of allegedly taking in $250 million in pandemic-era federal funds. While this case has major implications for the state, Wilkin County was not home to any of these allegedly fraudulent meal sites.

The founder of Feeding our Future, Aimee Bock, and 48 other people involved in this case were charged with crimes including wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and bribery, Tuesday, Sept. 20.



