Nearly one-third of Wahpeton students taking SRCTC classes

Nearly a third of Wahpeton Public Schools students are taking classes offered by the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center, according to a recent SRCTC report.
Wahpeton Public Schools had 1,223 students on Friday, Jan. 31, the school board learned Wednesday. Feb. 19. SRCTC Director Dan Rood, Jr. gave his annual report that evening.
There are 388 total enrollments of Wahpeton students in SRCTC, Rood reported. Approximately 39 students are taking more than one career and technical education class during the day, the center reported Friday, Feb. 21.
Here’s how the 388 enrollments break down:
• agricultural education: 260 students
• automotive technology: 10 students
• restaurant management: 29 students
• medical and health services: 17 students
• construction technology: 30 students
• emergency medical technician education: six students
• mobile applications: two students
• veterinary sciences, an online course: 21 students
• medical terminology, online courses: 13 students
“These kids, now more than ever, need different experiences to help guide them,” Rood said. “Their experiences help shape the area. They may be in construction and grow up to be a carpenter, an electrician, even manager of the construction company.”
Aaron Stone, hired as a construction technology teacher, will be fully certified with his trade and industry teaching credential this spring. Rood highlighted that Stone is a graduate of Wahpeton High School and North Dakota State College of Science, as well as a former SRCTC student.
Each year, construction technology students work to complete houses in Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota. The house built in 2019 is expected to be sold in less than two months.
“Our 2020 house will be moved this spring to one of the other two remaining lots the center owns and be completed as part of summer school,” Rood said.
The Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility, adjacent to Wahpeton High School and continuing an expansion, is part of a plan to allow for real-world, industry-based equipment and instruction.
“We plan to meet with several local engineering and manufacturing leaders including ComDel, Bobcat, Wil-Rich, ABU Trailers and Aaseby Industrial Machining regarding select pieces of equipment and industrial focus that we have planned or need to provide in the ag engineering and advanced ag mechanics lab in the new addition,” Rood said.
Later in the meeting, the board learned there’s a slight increase in Wahpeton Public Schools’ student population. The district had 1,223 students on Friday, Jan. 31, up from the 1,218 students on Dec. 20, 2019. On Aug. 30, 2019, the district had 1,239 enrolled students.
While the total number of enrolled students increased, it varied whether an individual school or grade saw an increase or a decrease between December 2019 and January 2020.
For example, the number of preschoolers increased by three, to 23 students. The number of high school seniors decreased by two, to 76 students. The number of students at Zimmerman Elementary increased by three, to 120 total. The number of students at Wahpeton High School decreased by one, to 362 total.
Because Wahpeton Public Schools receives state funding based on the number of enrolled students, the district considers a variance of even less than five students to be serious.
In other news, the board unanimously accepted the resignations of Dean Aamodt as high school and Zimmerman Elementary music instructor, Dunnel Abrahamson as food service assistant, server and dishwasher at Wahpeton High School, Patti Hudson from the high school drama department, Kali Mcadams as high school custodian and Nicole Erickson as special education paraprofessional.
The board also approved the hiring of Kaliesha Bellew as elementary school resource room paraprofessional, Terry Motl as assistant baseball coach, Bill Straus as bus driver and Brevan Watson as high school custodian.
Board Director Damon DeVillers was absent from the meeting.
The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
