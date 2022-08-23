Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After a 45-day period for Minnesotans to apply for “hero pay,” applicants now must wait to see if they’ll be approved. Due to duplicates, income limits and issues with identity verification, nearly a quarter million applications, or 18%, have been denied.

Back in April, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that would allocate $500 million to one-time payments for those workers who manned the frontline throughout the pandemic. Since the amount of money set aside was decided first, the payments will be determined by the amount of applicants and split evenly.



Tags

Load comments