After a 45-day period for Minnesotans to apply for “hero pay,” applicants now must wait to see if they’ll be approved. Due to duplicates, income limits and issues with identity verification, nearly a quarter million applications, or 18%, have been denied.
Back in April, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that would allocate $500 million to one-time payments for those workers who manned the frontline throughout the pandemic. Since the amount of money set aside was decided first, the payments will be determined by the amount of applicants and split evenly.
For example, if 500,000 citizens applied and were approved, each check would be $1,000. After the 45-day period, 1,199,512 applications were received, meaning if all were accepted, checks would be just over $400.
State officials only estimated 667,000 applications before the window opened, reported MPR News.
As of Aug. 18, 214,000 applications were denied. According to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, the five reasons for denial would be duplicate applications, exceeding unemployment insurance thresholds, exceeding gross income threshold, inability to verify eligibility and inability to verify identity.
Applicants have a 15-day window to appeal their denial. All communications will be done by email and online appeal forms. If an appeal is accepted then the applicant will be notified through their email.
Check totals will be confirmed after the appeal period when an exact count of accepted applications can be determined. If all denials remain, check totals will be around $500, or around $250 less than lawmakers originally estimated.
