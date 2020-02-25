The defendant in a negligent homicide case was placed on probation Monday, Feb. 24 in Richland County District Court.
James Earl Bynaum, Jr., 62, was charged with one count of negligent homicide with an adult victim, a class C felony. Bynaum, Wahpeton, entered an amended plea before Judge Bradley Cruff.
Bynaum’s unsupervised probation, in effect for one year, requires that he not violate any criminal laws or possess or own a firearm. A total of $525 in fees were waived and Bynaum was given credit for 90 days served in the Richland County Jail.
Since Bynaum received less than 360 days in jail, his charge was reduced from felony level to misdemeanor level. This follows the statute established in North Dakota Century Code 12.1-32-02 subsection 9, according to Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen.
“The person who’s convicted of a felony and sentenced to 360 days or less shall be deemed to have been convicted of a misdemeanor,” Moen said.
If he does not successfully complete his probation, Bynaum’s charge could be raised back to felony level.
Bynaum was accused of negligently causing the death of another human being, namely his nephew Oscar Charles Bynaum, 42. The incident was investigated by the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2019, Daily News previously reported, James and Oscar Bynaum allegedly got into an argument at their residence, an apartment in the 700 block of Sixth Street South, Wahpeton.
“Oscar Bynaum was punching holes in the wall and eventually the defendant and Oscar Bynaum were physically fighting,” court documents state. “The defendant put Oscar Bynaum in a chokehold and Oscar Bynaum’s body went limp.”
James Bynaum then allegedly left the apartment, with no one checking on Oscar Bynaum until the afternoon. Oscar Bynaum was found deceased in a bedroom by Wahpeton police officers responding to a report of an unattended death.
James Bynaum was present at the apartment when officers arrived, Daily News previously reported. He was arrested when officers developed probably cause to believe the death occurred as a result of homicidal violence.
“The medical examiner’s preliminary finding is that Oscar Bynaum’s death is consistent with being strangled,” court documents continue.
Attorney Don Krassin represented James Bynaum. Bynaum was released Monday from the Richland County Jail.
