Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby remains a hit

A bald eagle flew above Heitkamp Pond Saturday, March 5, keeping its watchful eyes on anglers of all ages.
Saturday included the 2022 Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby and for some at the traditional event, it appeared the late Neil Heitkamp was paying a visit. Heitkamp is remembered as a dedicated promoter of youth outdoor activities and the volunteers of the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club continue to follow that mission.
A total of 260 youth took part in the 2022 derby. While the attendance is less than the record 308 youth who participated in 2021, organizers say they are just as proud. This year’s derby was held two weeks later than usual because of February’s severe winter weather.
“We weren’t sure what was going to happen with the delay,” Cindie VanTassel, an organizer, said. “I was very pleased with the number of people in attendance. We even ran out of food at one point, but we got some more hot dogs and we were ready to go.”
Parents, family members and other caring adults accompanied many of the 2022 derby participants. Moses Alcozer, one of Heitkamp Construction’s employees, proudly helped Owen Welles-Alcozer, 4, Wahpeton, bring in a 7-inch crappie to be recorded.
Close to Moses and Owen were brothers Beau and Bryce Ramacher, Rothsay, Minnesota. Beau, 9, and Bryce, 8, are sons of Eric Ramacher, who works at Heitkamp Construction’s neighbor, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative. Andrew Jasken, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, is an employee of Minn-Kota Ag Products, Breckenridge, Minnesota. He brought daughter Blake, 3.
“Approximately 75 fish were caught Saturday,” VanTassel said. “It was a good day, with lots of kids catching fish and having a fun time.”
The day’s prizewinners included Ryker Stroehl and Jayci Lawrence, who each won fish finding sets; Henry Slettedahl, who won an ice auger; Hunter Loibl and Sadie Steffens, who each won an ice shelter; and Athena Nelson, who won fishing equipment not much taller than herself.
“I come for the thrill of it,” Spencer Hettwer, 17, Wahpeton, said. “It’s my second year taking part.”
Since 2005, the Heitkamp Derby has been held with one goal in mind: “It’s all about the kids.” This year’s sponsors included Heitkamp Construction, RRASC and many generous local businesses.
“I think it’s very good to give the kids a reason to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Gary Page, president and owner of Heitkamp Construction, said previously.
