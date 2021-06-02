Unofficial results indicate that 90 ballots were cast in Wahpeton Public Schools’ recent board election.
Election Day, Tuesday, June 1, included four candidates. Three candidates ran in a race for two board positions. One candidate ran without official opposition.
Board Director Jake Kubela was re-elected for a third three-year term in office. Kubela was first elected as a write-in candidate in 2015. This year, he received 69 votes to retain the title of board director representing Wahpeton.
“I am humbled to be able to do my part to help make sure we are doing everything we can to serve our students and our community to the best of our abilities. I’m excited to serve,” Kubela said.
Michelle Nelson was elected as a board director representing Wahpeton. She received 59 votes.
“I am grateful to everyone who got our and voted today,” Nelson said Tuesday. “I look forward to being a part of the school board and helping with the continued success of the Wahpeton School District.”
Kubela and Nelson faced challenger Carin Kassa, who received 21 votes. There were four write-in votes, according to unofficial results.
Wahpeton High School served as this year’s voting location. Polls were open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
A nine-member body, the Wahpeton School Board annual holds elections for three three-year positions. Voter turnout has varied over the years.
More than 600 ballots, or 1,123 votes, were cast in 2020, Daily News reported. That year, the Wahpeton School Board unanimously approved voting by mail as the means for casting ballots.
In 2019, 250 total votes were cast, compared to 379 total votes in 2018 and 49 total votes in 2017.
Mike Hauschild, first elected in 2012, received 69 votes to remain board director representing the rural north. There were three write-in votes in his race. Hauschild was unavailable for comment.
Seventy-nine votes were cast in favor of publishing school board minutes in an official newspaper for the next two years. Daily News serves as Wahpeton Public Schools’ official paper. There were nine votes against the continued publication of minutes.
Wahpeton Public Schools will canvas its ballots and make election results official at the next board meeting. It will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7 at the district office in Wahpeton High School. Hauschild, Kubela and Nelson begin their terms on Thursday, July 1.
