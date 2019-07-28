A trio of artworks were recently added to the sculpture garden at Chahinkapa Park. The standout piece is a touching tribute to former Breckenridge student Carter Casey, who passed away on July 14, 2017 at the age of 17. The monument has his number “7” with a hockey stick attached.
“I’ve had a lot of people say that they stopped by and thought it was really neat,” Carter’s mother Shanna Casey said. “It’s sad that it’s something we had to do, but at the same time if we can honor him in any way and keep his memory alive, that’s what it’s about.”
The sculpture is currently waiting on a permanent marker to go along with it.
It was a lengthy process to get the monument in the sculpture garden. It was made last fall, but conditions weren’t ideal for pouring concrete.
“We started about a year and a half ago with the planning and drawing it out. Somebody said (North Dakota State College of Science) would help out so then we went to talk to them and they kind of got involved in the planning,” Shanna Casey said. “Some other circumstances just kind of postponed it, but it’s finally there and it looks amazing.”
Joel Johnson and the NDSCS Welding Technology department put the monument together and Rick Busko picked it up and brought it to his shop to paint it.
Before the sculpture could be placed it was under the care of the Wahpeton Park Board and Wahpeton City Shop.
The other two statues were a bear and a Bigfoot sculpture. Fred Kohl from rural Henning, Minnesota, made the pieces and sold them to the city.
“This was a year’s work for him,” Roger Jensen said. “He’s trying to improve his artistic skills and so on and they turned out pretty good. He had them displayed at Battle Lake and then at the Dakota Magic Casino down by Hankinson. From there it came up here.”
The city was originally just going to buy the bear from Kohl, but then he offered another project he was working on.
“We bought the bear and then a little later we got a call to see if we were interested in the other one, too. That worked out well for us,” Jensen said. “The kids who want to get their picture taken, it’s probably (the bigfoot) or the dinosaur that the kids want their picture taken with.”
The garden will continue to grow with new sculptures already being eyed for 2020.
“We are working on a couple other possible sculptures for next year,” Jensen said. “We haven’t got anything firmed up, but we’ve got some interesting people to sponsor a statue or artwork that would go there.”
Shanna Casey added, “The park is a beautiful place and with all the other sculptures there it’s really turning into an amazing little area down there.”
