New Breckenridge City Council members, mayor take oath

Mayor Russ Wilson and the newly elected and returning members of the Breckenridge, Minnesota, City Council took the Oath of Office on Monday, Dec. 21, during their last meeting of the year.
New members include Chris Vedder and Scott Wermerskirchen, who previously served on the council. They were joined by returning member Reed Johnson, who was the only current member up for reelection that chose to run this year. James Jawaski, Jason Butts and Rick Busko will be up for reelection in 2022.
Wilson presented outgoing Council Members Jim Gill and Josh Lauritsen with letters of appreciation Monday.
Gill, who served as vice mayor, joined the city council in 2011. He also served on the finance committee, public works committee and personnel committee, Wilson said.
“You weren’t afraid to question things or express your viewpoints to help others view things from a different perspective,” Wilson said. “Your comprehension of the issues as well as your willingness to do what is best for the residents has been a great benefit to the citizens of Breckenridge.”
Lauritsen served on the city council for eight years, also spending time on the finance committee, public works committee and police committee. Lauritsen was also the liaison for the Breckenridge Library Board and helped with the Breckenridge Arts Committee.
“Your insight has been a great asset to the citizens of Breckenridge, the city staff and others,” Wilson said. “You should be proud of all the accomplishments that were made during your tenure.”
The city council also recognized Jeannie Schreiner, who is leaving her position as manager of the Family Aquatic Center. Schreiner has worked for the city since 2009, Wilson said.
Schreiner took immense pride in the quality of the aquatic center. From the landscaping to the cleanliness of the pool, she did not let any issue go unnoticed, Wilson said.
Schreiner always had a kind and welcoming attitude, which attracted community members and outsiders alike to the center.
“It was no surprise that your employees came back year after year to work for you. You treated them with such kindness and respect,” Wilson said. “You were always willing to do whatever was needed at any hour of the day or night. Not only were you a conscientious and dedicated worker, you were someone who was truly enjoyable to work with.”
Next, Council Member Jason Butts presented Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority members Timothy Fox, Nathan Berseth, Dennis Larson and Lyle Hovland with letters of appreciation. The four men fought tirelessly to protect the two communities from the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project.
“I don’t think anyone of us understands the work you guys poured into this … We wanted to thank you,” Butts said.
The council moved on to approve the resolution for flood hazard mitigation grant funding assistance to the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota for the South Side Drainage Flood Mitigation Phase II.
City Administrator Renae Smith said the city received word that they will receive an additional $1.5 million from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to work on the second phase of the drainage project on the south side.
Director of Public Services Neil Crocker broke down how the $1.5 million will be spent. A third of the money will go toward adding another pumping station to the west part of town along Second Avenue. The remaining money will be spent to continue the flood mitigation of the storm drain project along New York Avenue.
The council also approved the reappointment of Linda Holecek to another three-year term at the Lake Agassiz Regional Library.
During the mayor’s comments, Wilson thanked Fox, Berseth, Larson and Hovland for their dedication to the diversion settlement and welcomed Johnson, Vedder and Wermerskirchen to the new council.
The new council will have its first meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
