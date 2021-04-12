New Breckenridge Fire Department Chief elected

The Breckenridge Volunteer Fire Department elected long-time fireman Tyler Slettedahl as the new chief of the department. Slettedahl was nominated by his peers, before being elected to the position Thursday, April 8.
Former Chief Nate Summerville held the position for five years. The title doesn’t have a term limit, but Summerville said he felt it was time to step down and let someone like Slettedahl take the lead.
“He’s very well-respected and very knowledgeable about the fire service. I think he’ll be a good leader,” Summerville said.
Slettedahl, 37, has been with the department since 2012, and before that, he served on a department in southwest Minnesota.
“I’m excited to be chief, but there’s always some nervousness,” Slettedahl said. “In any job, there’s expectations, whether that be from the community or the other employees from the city or your peers on the fire department.”
In his new position, Slettedahl said he will handle public relations for the department, manage fire scenes, strategize for the department and identify needs, such as new equipment. His main goal is to help better the department and he’s looking forward to seeing it grow.
The department currently has a team of 25, but a few retirements on the horizon could slim the number. Slettedahl said he’d like to fill the department to its maximum of 30 members. Not having a full department can prove difficult, especially when everything is on a volunteer-basis.
“If somebody called into 911 and they had a problem where they need emergency assistance, we’ve gotta be able to be the people to call,” Slettedahl said.
Along with hiring more people, he plans to streamline outdated technology and improve the department’s aging equipment — a new truck is currently being built in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Slettedahl is also looking forward to bringing more vibrancy and energy to the department. They offer more than emergency response, he said. They’re also perceived as a positive figure and influence in the community, particularly by youth.
One of his favorite memories includes showing Breckenridge Elementary School students around the fire hall during Fire Prevention Week. Slettedahl said the children asked questions based on their presumptions about firefighters, like “Where do you sleep?” or “Where is the dog?”
Slettedahl’s own childhood inspired him to become a fireman, he said. As a boy, he looked up to the fire department, fascinated by the big trucks and strong men. They were heroes to him.
When he’s not chasing emergencies, Slettedahl works as an instructor in the diesel technology department at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.
He and his wife and their three children and two dogs are an active family. During the summers, they can be found unwinding at their lake cabin or four-wheeling in the Black Hills of South Dakota. In the fall, Slettedahl and his son, 13, like to hunt deer together. During the week, he and his son like to tinker with engines and old cars.
While his son may describe Slettedahl as someone who can fix anything, his peers think of him more realistically. To them, he is level headed. During a crisis, Slettedahl is able to slow his mind and determine the best course of action. Slettedahl also describes himself as opportunistic.
“I strive for things to be better,” he said. “When I see something happen, all the good things fly by, and what sticks out to me are the bad things, and I learn to improve on those.”
While he doesn’t know how long he will be chief, Slettedahl knows he is stepping into a position previously held by exemplary leaders, like Summerville.
“All the chiefs prior to me have been wonderful,” Slettedahl said. “They’ve been positive people for the department, helped the department grow and kept all the needs of the department current.”
Despite the usual anxieties of taking up a new position, Slettedahl is looking forward to spending time with the rest of the department as chief, especially as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. They are a tight-knit group; they have to be if they are to trust each other in emergency situations, he said.
“There’s always new memories, and those are the best,” Slettedahl said. “I always enjoy training nights and drill nights and just to get together with my fellow firemen.”
