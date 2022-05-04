The Monday, May 2, Breckenridge City Council meeting saw a new Breckenridge police officer sworn in. Officers filled the back of the chamber to see their new colleague, Ethan Mahrer, take his oath of office.
He read his oath, shook the Mayor’s hand and the room roared with applause for Mahrer. Once completed, the officers and Mahrer’s family left the meeting and business as usual proceeded.
The first thing the council heard was from Tim Collins raising awareness about the Headwaters Music Festival coming to town in late July. While no official action was taken by the council, they did agree to put their support behind Collins and the music festival in whatever ways they could.
Afterwards, they regretfully accepted Finance Officer Laurie Christensen’s resignation due to retirement. She will be with the city until the end of the year, December 31, 2022.
They indicated that her position is already posted for, so she will leave the city with ample time to train a new individual for the position.
Councilmember Vedder lightheartedly asked if there was anything they could do to keep her any longer, to which Christensen laughed, “no.”
The council also unanimously passed a resolution naming Christensen interim City Administrator in Renae Smith’s absence. She will likely hold the position until late May or early June when the next candidate will take their position.
According to the council, there were five highly qualified candidates for the position. They have made a conditional offer to the person they wish to hire and it has been accepted on those conditions; a background check, medical check and psychological evaluation.
The Mayor said he is hopeful they will be in position by the Monday, June 6, city council meeting.
The next city council meeting will be held Monday, May 16, 2022.
In other news:
• The council accepted a bid for public utilities work from MVM Contracting. This isn’t the first time they have bid on a project, but it’s the first time they have been the lowest bid.
• Councilmember Meyer and Councilmember Wermerskirchen will trade committee positions with Meyer moving to finance committee and Wermerskirchen moving to the personnel committee.
• A resolution approving the Safe Routes to School project was passed and advertising for bids will be authorized.
• The council was made aware of the Blue Goose Parade that will occur at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022.
