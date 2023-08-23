New businesses coming to Wahpeton
Buy Now

Prior to Monday's council meeting, Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht sat down with Daily News to provide an interview for the upcoming 'Boys of Summer' documentary chronicling the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball Team.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Wahpeton City Council gathered Monday, Aug. 21, to discuss several matters — nothing extremely urgent — from future plans to recent event recaps in the city.

The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor the late Ricky Berndt, a 44-year veteran of the city street department who passed away Sunday afternoon. According to his obituary, Berndt considered his street crew brothers as family, and the feeling was mutual.

New businesses coming to Wahpeton

The North Dakota State College of Science Community Block Party attracted 1,400 guests this year. The famous NDSCS Oval brought college athletes, vendors and activities to the campus.


Tags