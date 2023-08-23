New businesses coming to Wahpeton

Prior to Monday's council meeting, Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht sat down with Daily News to provide an interview for the upcoming 'Boys of Summer' documentary chronicling the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball Team.
The Wahpeton City Council gathered Monday, Aug. 21, to discuss several matters — nothing extremely urgent — from future plans to recent event recaps in the city.
The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor the late Ricky Berndt, a 44-year veteran of the city street department who passed away Sunday afternoon. According to his obituary, Berndt considered his street crew brothers as family, and the feeling was mutual.
Community Development Director Chris DeVries noted the success and growth of the North Dakota State College of Science Block Party held Sunday, Aug. 20. The event hosted 600 people in 2022. That number spiked to 1,400 this year, as the famous NDSCS Oval brought college athletes, vendors and activities to the campus.
“I encourage everyone to come down next year. It was a good mix of students and residents, which was the goal,” DeVries said. “There was music, there were bouncy houses for kids, some demonstrations of the college programs and some of the (sports) teams were there to just talk and have fun with the kids. It looked to me like it was a great success, it was steady all night.”
The City of Wahpeton was awarded the NDSCS 2023 Community Award. The inaugural award was given to one organization and one individual. Daily News reporter Frank Stanko was honored with the individual award for his extensive and informative work covering college activities.
“We’ve been working together pretty well (with the college) the last year or so,” DeVries said. “I really think relations between NDSCS and the City of Wahpeton are better than they’ve been in awhile. We have a lot of ongoing communication with them for a variety of reasons. I hope that keeps going.”
In local business, Dollar General plans to open its Wahpeton store on Sept. 21 in the former Family Dollar building on Dakota Avenue.
Woods & Irons, a golf simulator, wishes to be added to the Driftwood Lounge class “A” liquor license. The businesses are adjacent to each other on downtown Dakota Avenue. The council referred this matter to the finance committee, while also discussing “dry” nights at the new golf simulator, which would allow local high school teams and others to enjoy the facility without the presence of alcohol and cross traffic from the Driftwood Lounge.
Melissa Bakken, Leach Public Library director, informed the council that the library has received a grant to continue the digitization of the local newspapers, which stretch back many decades under the Daily News banner and previous publications.
Also discussed was the construction of a 20-unit housing complex planned for 11th Street North, formerly known as Community Gardens. This housing item was referred to the finance committee.
Darcie Huwe, finance director, reminded everyone that the city’s 2024 preliminary budget is available for public viewing at www.wahpeton.com. A public hearing regarding the budget is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18.