All three Republican legislature candidates for North Dakota District 26 were victorious the night of Tuesday, Nov. 3. The state representative and senatorial candidates worked as a team within their respective parties, unified on each group's message to voters.
Incumbents Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch won re-election as District 26's representatives in the North Dakota House and candidate Jason Heitkamp, R-N.D., defeated incumbent Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, D-NPL-N.D., for the district's North Dakota Senate seat. Dotzenrod has held the seat since his 2008 win.
Ertelt received 3,455 votes and Skroch received 3,930 votes, according to initial results from the North Dakota Secretary of State. Both won their first elections in 2016 and will serve another four-year term in the state legislature.
Democratic-Nonpartisan League challenges John Hokana and Alan Peterson received 2,800 and 2,555 votes, respectively.
“I absolutely appreciate [the voters'] support and am very humbled by the result of this election,” Skroch said.
A total of 12,918 votes were cast within District 25 for the four candidates, according to initial results. Within Richland County’s five precincts, Ertelt received 1,023 votes and Skroch received 1,227 votes.
Heitkamp received 3,674 total votes in the district to Dotzenrod’s 3,455 votes. Dotzenrod only narrowly defeated Heitkamp by 164 votes in 2016.
“Heitkamp, Skroch and Ertelt worked as a team and we won as a team. I’d like to thank all the voters for everything,” Heitkamp said.
In Richland County’s five precincts, Heitkamp received 965 votes and Dotzenrod received 1,070 votes.
“I don’t think I was really surprised at the outcome of the election. You’re kind of swimming upstream when you’re running as a Democrat in a red state like North Dakota,” Dotzenrod said.
Six hundred twenty-three more votes were cast for the 2020 state representative race than in 2016 and 245 more votes were cast for the 2020 state senate race than in 2016.
A total of 22 Republicans and one Democratic-NPL candidate won state senate seats Tuesday evening. Forty-three Republicans and three Democratic-NPL candidates won state representative seats.
The 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly begins Jan. 5, 2021.
“It’s going to be a very interesting session given how things are with the coronavirus," Skroch said. "We have many legislatures that may be vulnerable and are anxious about us congregating at the capital … we’re going to be doing so much more online than we would normally."
Ertelt could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.