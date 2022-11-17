New day care poised to continue Colfax, Richland’s growth

The $375,000 grant to establish the Adventures Ark day care in Colfax, N.D., was announced along with grants totaling $400,000 and $75,000 to benefit renovation of downtown Wyndmere, N.D.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Colfax, North Dakota, is slated to soon receive a new day care facility. Adventure Ark Inc. recently received $375,000 in a North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce Development Grant administered through Lake Agassiz Development Group.

The $375,000 grant to establish Adventure Ark was announced along with grants totaling $400,000 and $75,000 to benefit renovation of downtown Wyndmere, North Dakota. The $400,000 is administered by Lake Agassiz and the $75,000 is administered by Richland County, North Dakota.



