New day care poised to continue Colfax, Richland’s growth

Colfax, North Dakota, is slated to soon receive a new day care facility. Adventure Ark Inc. recently received $375,000 in a North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce Development Grant administered through Lake Agassiz Development Group.
The $375,000 grant to establish Adventure Ark was announced along with grants totaling $400,000 and $75,000 to benefit renovation of downtown Wyndmere, North Dakota. The $400,000 is administered by Lake Agassiz and the $75,000 is administered by Richland County, North Dakota.
Altogether, the grants total $850,000 in funding. They represent both a substantial amount of money — Lake Agassiz was chosen by the North Dakota Department of Commerce to administer nearly $4.4 million in funds across a five-county region — and continued commitment to local economic and community development.
“We’ve heard people in our growing community in Colfax, including members of young families and supporters of our performing arts, that having a daycare would really complement this growth strategy that we have,” said Nathan Berseth, a member of the Richland 44 School Board and a Richland County commissioner. “We responded by writing a grant that was able to help us receive this $375,000.”
Adventure Ark, according to information Berseth received, will be a completely new day care facility. He anticipates aggressive development and construction throughout the winter and early months of 2023.
“I know that they will be working on blueprints and finding employees. There are people in this area who are very qualified,” Berseth said.
Colfax and Wyndmere are among the communities benefitting thanks to the North Dakota Department of Commerce’s grants. Berseth shared how a general need is expected to be addressed in northern Richland County.
“The Department of Commerce looks at communities throughout the state, in this case specifically to assist with their workforce needs,” he said. “One of the obvious issues that we’ve been having statewide is the lack of day care access, which would allow more individuals to go into or continue in the workforce. The need for day care was identified on the state level and we were able to capitalize on that.”
Lake Agassiz was one of several regional development corporations administering the North Dakota Department of Commerce grants and generally handling the application process. The final decisions on grants were made by the commerce department itself.
“With Lake Agassiz, it’s five counties they administer to, including Sargent County. Sargent received two grants, Richland County received two grants and Cass County received a few. Considering Cass County has the reputation of being the big player in the region, I’d say that we in Richland County did quite well overall,” Berseth said.
Berseth is especially proud that the workforce development grants were awarded in more than one location in Richland County.
“It was a very competitive process,” he said. “Between Wyndmere, with its growth strategy including renovating downtown and acquiring property in the south side for additional homes, and Colfax, whose growth strategy has allowed it to triple its size in the last eight years, we are seeing results and getting recognition. These growth strategies are going to allow for more powerful and dynamic communities.”