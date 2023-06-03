New donation record set at Kinship’s 17th ‘Amazing Race’

Twenty-six competitive and family teams took part Thursday, June 1 in the 17th Annual Amazing Race. The amount of participation tied the all-time record for Kinship of Richland and Wilkin Counties, which soon had something else to cheer about.

“Half-Shell Heroes,” a family team led by former Kinship Assistant Director Alyssa Urlacher, raised $1,750. Not only did Half-Shell Heroes, which also featured Dillon, Jayden and Isaac Urlacher, plus Lucas and Addie Parker, donate much more than the $250 required to be in the Amazing Race, they also set a new record and earned much praise.

Several Breckenridge High School athletes, including a few baseball players, populated the ‘Cowboy Football’ (white shirts) and ‘Cowboy Basketball’ (neon green shirts) teams. From left, football coach Carson Yaggie, Trey Vogelbacher, Tom Kautz, Gavin Hoffert, Jaxon Bolte, Lawson Oliphant, basketball coach Jordan Christensen, Cooper Roberts, Mason Hasbargen, Kaleb Albertson, Carter Bernard and Beau Beyer.
The ‘Crazy Minions’ scored second in the competitive division. Leading up to the finish line, teams completed eight unique challenges. Tyler Burchill and Gracin Kaste are seen completing challenge No. 3, which included keeping a hula hoop around their bodies without it being held.
Carter Bernard, part of the 'Cowboy Basketball' team, was among those taking it to the limit with a challenge inspired by what is asked of Army National Guard recruits.
Twenty-six teams, including 12 competitive groups and 14 family groups, took part in this year’s race. It ties for the all-time participation record and what’s even better is that there were many newcomers.
Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen and Amazing Race Announcer Eric Klindt led the cheers for the ‘Half-Shell Heroes.’ Alyssa, Dillon, Jayden and Isaac Urlacher, plus Lucas and Addie Parker, set a new record with their $1,750 donation in support of youth mentoring.
Kinship Assistant Director Marie Miller is proud that so many people want to make a difference for young people.


