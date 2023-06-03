New donation record set at Kinship’s 17th ‘Amazing Race’

Once again, a quintet of past and present Wahpeton High School athletes came in first. ‘The Deziples’ include, from left, Carson Hinsverk, Jackson DeVries, Munezero Desire, Bjorn Kubela and Treyton Mauch.
Several Breckenridge High School athletes, including a few baseball players, populated the ‘Cowboy Football’ (white shirts) and ‘Cowboy Basketball’ (neon green shirts) teams. From left, football coach Carson Yaggie, Trey Vogelbacher, Tom Kautz, Gavin Hoffert, Jaxon Bolte, Lawson Oliphant, basketball coach Jordan Christensen, Cooper Roberts, Mason Hasbargen, Kaleb Albertson, Carter Bernard and Beau Beyer.
The ‘Crazy Minions’ scored second in the competitive division. Leading up to the finish line, teams completed eight unique challenges. Tyler Burchill and Gracin Kaste are seen completing challenge No. 3, which included keeping a hula hoop around their bodies without it being held.
Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen and Amazing Race Announcer Eric Klindt led the cheers for the ‘Half-Shell Heroes.’ Alyssa, Dillon, Jayden and Isaac Urlacher, plus Lucas and Addie Parker, set a new record with their $1,750 donation in support of youth mentoring.
Twenty-six teams, including 12 competitive groups and 14 family groups, took part in this year’s race. It ties for the all-time participation record and what’s even better is that there were many newcomers.
Members of the ‘Cowboy Basketball,’ ‘Deziples,’ ‘Cowboy Football,’ ‘It’s Christensen, Not Christianson,’ ‘Stanger Danger’ and ‘Crazy Minion’ teams consider their strategies as the all-important go time nears.
Once again, a quintet of past and present Wahpeton High School athletes came in first. ‘The Deziples’ include, from left, Carson Hinsverk, Jackson DeVries, Munezero Desire, Bjorn Kubela and Treyton Mauch.
Members of the ‘Cowboy Basketball,’ ‘Deziples,’ ‘Cowboy Football,’ ‘It’s Christensen, Not Christianson,’ ‘Stanger Danger’ and ‘Crazy Minion’ teams consider their strategies as the all-important go time nears.
Twenty-six competitive and family teams took part Thursday, June 1 in the 17th Annual Amazing Race. The amount of participation tied the all-time record for Kinship of Richland and Wilkin Counties, which soon had something else to cheer about.
“Half-Shell Heroes,” a family team led by former Kinship Assistant Director Alyssa Urlacher, raised $1,750. Not only did Half-Shell Heroes, which also featured Dillon, Jayden and Isaac Urlacher, plus Lucas and Addie Parker, donate much more than the $250 required to be in the Amazing Race, they also set a new record and earned much praise.
“You will never do anything more fulfilling than when you choose kindness and give yourself to others,” Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen said. “You are making a difference in the lives of youth.”
The Amazing Race is Kinship’s signature fundraiser, one that receives many returning guests. Participants were eager to match their wits against eight unique physical, intellectual and just plain fun challenges.
“The Deziples,” a quintet consisting of Wahpeton High School alumni Munezero Desire and incoming juniors Jackson DeVries, Carson Hinsverk, Bjorn Kubela and Treyton Mauch, once again came in first place.
“We put in the work in the offseason,” Kubela joked.
“I had a pretty good squad with me,” Desire said.
“It felt wonderful. Next year, we’re going to be back better than ever. We’re in the running for a three-peat,” DeVries said.
“We’re not satisfied with two,” Desire said.
“It was just an awesome feeling. It was really surreal to cross that finish line in first place again,” Mauch said.
The Top Five was rounded out by “The Crazy Minions” at No. 2, “Cowboy Football” at No. 3, “Cowboy Basketball” at No. 4 and “Core 4 & More” at No. 5. Daily News congratulates the 12 competitive and 14 family Amazing Race teams, which often included new participants. There were several newcomers among race sponsors and supporters.
“One of my soldiers, Colin Samuels, contacted me and told about the Race,” said Jared Sundby, the Twin Towns Area’s local Army National Guard representative. “It’s the National Guard’s first time in the Amazing Race and we’re so proud to take part in this community event.”
People never outgrow the need for mentors, Christensen said. Amazing Race guests learned or were reminded of Christensen and friends’ passion for preventing dangerous habits among youth and guiding all people to being their best.
“We’re so thankful for all of you who came out to have crazy fun, win great prizes and make memories with your friends and family,” Kinship Assistant Director Marie Miller said. “You are making a difference for our community’s youth.”