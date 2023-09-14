New estimates approved for Sheriff’s Office

County commissioners met on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Wilkin County Law Enforcement Center. Among the various departments that presented, a few updates were passed along.
Drug Court update
In 2023, the drug court saw three participants from Wilkin County graduate. The drug court currently has six participants. During the meeting, Drug Court Coordinator Peg Kuschel made aware to the commissioners the staff shortage with probation agents.
The probation agent currently working with the Wilkin County drug court participants has a caseload of 168 clients between Wilkin, Big Stone counties and drug court participants.
Due to the caseload and staff shortage, it is difficult for probation agents to make home visits with drug court participants. Kuschel was approaching the county to ask for financial assistance to fund a surveillance officer position.
The surveillance officer would be able to perform home visits with drug court participants. Duties would include:
Kuschel added that the participant often feels more comfortable to ask questions and express concerns when visits are conducted.
The decision for finances will continue to be discussed.
Wilkin County SWCD Grant Update
The Wilkin County Soil & Water Conservation District presented to the commissioners the money coming through to the county through grant programs.
Nearly $25 million has been issued from the state to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. BWSR administers the money for soil health programs with climate smart practices.
Programs include carbon storage with no-till, minimum till and cover crop practices. The county is also focusing on cleaning up local waterways.
New equipment approved for Sheriff’s Office
Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris made a funding request to purchase new in-car and body camera systems. Two estimates were presented. One from Motorola and one from Code 4 Services Inc.
Sheriff Harris also shared that $127,674 had been awarded to the Sheriff’s Office from the Public Safety Aid for Counties.
The commissioners approved a motion for the estimate from C4 Services.
