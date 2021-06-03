New ideas, same support with ’21 Relay for Life

Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties, while modified for 2021, is retaining its key principles and ideas.
Community members will walk Wednesday, June 9 to benefit the American Cancer Society and cancer research. Unlike in previous years, walking will not be at a central location. Relay teams are expected to take advantage of local paths, trails and sidewalks for their fundraising and support.
“Please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society,” Relay’s Facebook page states. “(It will) fund groundbreaking research projects that are currently on hold due to lack of funds.”
Alyssa Barth, First Community Credit Union, is Relay’s finance chair. She reminds the public that donations are accepted year-round at FCCU’s local branch, 1601 Wheatland Rd. in Wahpeton.
“We are seeing that as we’re coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are still donating. They’re still fundraising,” Barth said.
In previous years, Relay for Life included a multi-hour event at the Blikre Activities Center, Wahpeton. This year, Relay teams are opting to hold smaller gatherings. Some are private, some are public, but all are done in support of the American Cancer Society.
While there isn’t an official Relay for Life team registered at Evergreen United Methodist Church, Wahpeton, the church has raised more than $500 to date. A walk through Evergreen’s neighborhood, in the vicinity of 1120 Evergreen Ct., Wahpeton, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will be followed by ice cream donated by Harris and Fern Bailey.
Luminaria, traditionally included in Relay for Life ceremonies to remember individuals, are still available for purchase. They cost $10 for one and $15 for two and will be shared on Facebook. Purchasing luminaria can be done by calling Carol Poppel at 701-403-9232.
The local Relay Facebook page also has information about official fundraisers and donation opportunities.
Diane Lommel, Pam Johnson and Jodi Hendrickson are among the organizers of the eighth annual Scramblin’ for a Cure. An 18-hole golf scramble for four-person teams, the event begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton.
“We’re focusing our efforts on Scramblin’ for a Cure,” Lommel said. “It will be a great day to get out with friends, play games and take part in raffles.”
Scramblin’ for a Cure is the largest fundraiser held by My Sister’s Keeper. Last year, it raised over $10,000 for the American Cancer Society. Lommel and company remind the curious that it’s the support, not the skill, that matters.
“I like to say, come on out and have a great time for a great cause,” Johnson said.
To learn more about Relay teams, including how to register, visit www.relayforlife.org/richlandwilkinnd. Look to Daily News for coverage of the 2021 Relay for Life.
