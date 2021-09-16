New jury trial dates set for Breckenridge man charged with 8 felonies

Casey Lee Frankl

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man charged with eight counts of felony criminal sexual conduct who failed to appear at his August jury trial is now scheduled for an Oct. 20-22 jury trial. 

A warrant for the arrest of Casey Lee Frankl, 35, was issued Aug. 11 and Frankl was apprehended in Fargo, North Dakota, Tuesday, Sept. 7. 

Frankl is charged with eight felony counts of criminal sexual conduct of varying degrees for a case involving the alleged assault of two minors on multiple occasions, Daily News previously reported. 

Frankl is currently detained in the Wilkin County Jail. Rebecca Marsnik is Frankl's public defender. 

