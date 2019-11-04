Skyler Gwynn felt unexplainable sensations in his hands Monday, Nov. 4. They made it difficult to stretch a rubber band or button a shirt.
Gwynn, an eighth grader at Wahpeton Middle School, was getting a basic understanding of life with Parkinson’s disease.
Students and North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler participated in four stations. In the course of an hour, they experienced simulated feelings of nervous system disorders, blindness, paralysis and more.
“I’ve learned that students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Baesler said.
The simulations, which all Wahpeton Middle School students will be encouraged to experience through Thursday, Nov. 7, are part of the first observance of Disability Awareness Week.
A community effort, Disability Awareness Week is made possible through collaboration between Wahpeton Public Schools, the Wahpeton Senior Center, Essentia and Sanford Health and North Dakota State College of Science.
Occupational therapy assistant students from NDSCS monitored the youth and Baesler, describing tools which disabled people use in their everyday lives.
Instrumental music teacher Tammy Goerger and eighth grade science teacher Sherri Dryburgh, who collaborated to make Disability Awareness Week possible, monitored the students. Dryburgh began the event with a vocabulary lesson.
“We want ‘empathy’ rather than just ‘sympathy,’” Dryburgh said.
Sympathy, the students and Baesler were reminded, is feelings of pity and sorrow for someone else’s misfortune. Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another.
Goerger, who is scheduled to talk Thursday, Nov. 7 about her own disability experience, is optimistic that Disability Awareness Week can provide positive opportunities.
“We have a way to teach empathy, to teach about things we don’t always think about and what we often take advantage of,” she said previously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.