New Minnesota child support guidelines reflect current costs

Beginning in the new year, Minnesota child support guidelines will look different in an effort to improve equality between parents. Officials also hope this will make supporting families easier, financially.
Child support generally includes expenses for childcare, clothes, food, housing and anything else included in raising a child, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
These changes will affect all who have a court order for child support, but they are predicted to impact families with lower incomes more often.
“These new child support guidelines better reflect the current costs to raise children and will result in child support orders that are more consistent for similarly-situated families,” said Assistant Commissioner Tikki Brown, Minnesota Department of Human Services. “More than two years of dedicated work by the parents, legislators and child support professionals serving on the task force made this happen.”
According to the DHS, the new guidelines are as follows:
• Use a basic support table to incorporate more up-to-date economic data on the costs of raising a child. The most recent guidelines were based on economic data from 20 years ago;
• Provide new minimum basic support amounts, starting at $50 for one child with incremental increases of $10 per additional child;
• Incorporate a low-income adjustment for parents with combined incomes of $6,000 or less per month. This helps parents who make too much to pay minimum child support but have had child support orders that withhold a percentage of their income they can’t afford;
• Extend the cap on parents’ combined incomes to $20,000 per month;
• Assure that in families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together, the children are counted fairly for the purposes of income deductions;
• Include deductions for children in these families when parents are legally responsible but do not have a child support order.
More than 300,000 parents and 200,000 children benefit from the services of county and state child support offices, according to the DHS.
