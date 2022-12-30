New Minnesota child support guidelines reflect current costs
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Beginning in the new year, Minnesota child support guidelines will look different in an effort to improve equality between parents. Officials also hope this will make supporting families easier, financially.

Child support generally includes expenses for childcare, clothes, food, housing and anything else included in raising a child, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.



Wilkin County Reporter

