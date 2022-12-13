New Minnesota laws taking effect in new year

Beginning in the new year, laws passed in the last two legislative sessions will begin to take effect. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Minnesotans can expect more transparency in used-car purchases, required postnatal care coverage and increased protections for consumers in annuity sales.
Commerce
HF4394/SF4108/CH84
A law sponsored by Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) will increase protections for consumers. According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, Insurers may not put their financial interest ahead of the consumer. When recommending an annuity, insurers will be instructed to follow revised National Association of Insurance Commissioners standards.
Under this new law, producers must have a reasonable basis for their recommendations, disclose their licenses and how they’ll be compensated for a sale, avoid conflicts of interest and document the entirety of their recommendations.
HF3775/SF3242/CH91
Another law sponsored by Sen. Dahms alongside Rep. Jim Davnie (DFL-Mpls) will change the due date for franchise renewals. Now, the deadline to renew a business registration will be the anniversary of the initial registration rather than 120 days following the end of the fiscal year.
Health and Human Services
HF3717/SF3472/CH44
In another law sponsored by Sen. Dahms, Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) joined in sponsoring the bill. This law passed in 2021 will make significant changes to private and public health coverage. Now, all health plans will be required to cover comprehensive postnatal visits with a healthcare provider, granted it’s no more than three weeks after the delivery. These plans must also cover any postnatal visits recommended by a health provider between three weeks and 11 weeks from delivery and one comprehensive visit 12 weeks after the delivery.
State Government
HF4017/SF3540/CH81
Fourteen bills were approved by the Legislative Commission on pensions and retirement after being rolled into the omnibus pension and retirement law. Sponsored by Rep. Michael Nelson (DFL-Brooklyn Park) and Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Fairmont), this law will allow teachers to purchase service credit for periods of service as a teacher in another state. Other technical changes to provisions governing volunteer firefighter relief associations will take effect.
Transportation
HF3296/SF3072/CH57
Sponsored by Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) and Sen. John Jasinski (R-Fairbault), vehicle buyers will now gain information on prior damages to their purchase. This law updates the state’s salvage title regulations by creating a “prior salvage” brand, according to the House. Broadening disclosure requirements, all brands on a title must be included with a written notice from dealers, signed by a purchaser. Both in-state and out-of-state vehicles will be treated the same, including motorcycles and heavier commercial vehicles. Finally, the law makes changes clarifying the statutes and ensuring they conform to the Department of Public Safety titling and branding practices.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.