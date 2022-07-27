Another round of new laws made official during Minnesota’s 2022 legislative session are set to take effect Monday, August 1. Minnesotans will see changes and clarifications to existing laws in nine categories including local and state government, employment, commerce, health and human services and other important areas.
Business and commerce
One new law in the business sector will prohibit contracts requiring an out-of-state venue. Sales representatives working in Minnesota will not have to face travel burdens in a dispute and manufacturers can’t have sales contracts tried out of state. This law was sponsored by Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), HF3254, and Sen. Eric Pratt (R-Prior Lake), SF2991.
Professionals and enrolled agents who provide tax services will not be allowed to be considered debt settlement providers. This stems from issues in 2016 where folks in the tax service field promised to settle debts but eventually did not follow through. This law was sponsored by Rep. Andrew Carlson (DFL-Bloomington), HF2342, and Sen. Jeff Howe (R-Rockville), SF1391.
Education in the real estate and insurance appraisal field will see an update in education requirement language. This specificity will allow people more clarity in their continuing education by stating who is allowed to be a test proctor, confidentiality rules and class regulations. This law was sponsored by Rep. Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur), HF3346, and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls), SF3288.
Clarifications of which bullion buyers and sellers fall under state regulations and which transactions they can perform showed up in one law. It also defined a registered dealer as “someone with a shop or representative in the state who delivers bullion to a Minnesota address or who purchases from a resident.” This law was sponsored by Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-Mpls), HF4030, and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls), SF4345.
Life insurance policies can now include long-term care as an aim to offer the product to more Minnesotans. This law was sponsored by Rep. Leon Lillie (DFL-North St. Paul), HF4031, and Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls), SF3338.
The secretary of state’s office will now have the authority to reject clearly fraudulent Uniform Commercial Code lien filings meant to harass or intimidate. False claims are often filed against corrections officers, law enforcement personnel, judges or other public officials. If a filing is accepted, but later proven to be fraudulent, there is now a process to remove claims without court interference. This law was sponsored by Rep. Athena Hollins (DFL-St. Paul), HF3400, and Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton), SF3920.
Civil law
Technical and clarifying changes have been made to the torrens title registration system meaning two or more owners can apply where the tracts contain a common title. The law also clarifies that applicants have to be approved by an examiner before filing with a court administrator. This law was sponsored by Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview), HF2841, and Sen. Mark Johnson(R-East Grand Forks), SF2638.
A guardian will now be appointed to youth ages 18-21 in juvenile court to meet their needs or protect them from trafficking and abuse. This guardianship will automatically terminate when the at-risk juvenile reaches the age of 21 or request its end. The law was sponsored by Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton), HF2671, and Sen Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville), SF2736.
Law enforcement agencies will now be allowed to share full criminal background checks to a city or county, regardless if disqualifying offenses are uncovered. This law was sponsored by Rep. Kaohly Vang Her (DFL-St. Paul), HF2945, and Sen. Mark Koran (R-North Branch), SF3214.
Consumers
A new law will help protect people who plan to transfer their settlements for a lump-sum payment by requiring an attorney and a judge to assist in determining if it’s in the best interest of the person. The assigned attorney must make an independent assessment and advise a court regarding the benefits or downfalls of the proposal. The law was sponsored by Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL-Spring Lake Park), HF3768, and Sen. Paul Utke (R-Park Rapids), SF3636.
Employment
A collective bargaining unit was created for law enforcement supervisors under the Public Employment Labor Relations Act. This law was sponsored by Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL-International Falls), HF961, and Sen. Jeff Howe (R-Rockville), SF1040.
Environment and natural resources
Civil penalties have increased for snowmobile and off-highway vehicles. In an effort to promote safety, fines have increased $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses, meaning after a second offense folks will be stuck with a $1,000 fine each time. This law was sponsored by Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL-South St. Paul), HF2819, and Sen. Carrie Ruud (R-Breezy Point), SF3063.
Health and human services
Physician assistants will be included in over 160 state statutes that give physicians their rights, duties, protections and authority. This law was sponsored by Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL-Maple Grove), HF3989, and Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake), SF3501.
Insurers will no longer be able to discriminate against living tissue donors in an effort by lawmakers to increase the number of donors. This will be effective for insurance policies issued and renewed after Aug. 1, 2022. This law was sponsored by Rep. Kaohly Vang Her (DFL-St. Paul), HF1829, and Sen. Paul Utke (R-Park Rapids), SF1450.
Local government
As a result of the Minnesota Newspaper Association working with local units of government, public notices disseminated in print and digitally will be considered valid forms of publication. A newspaper must make links to public notices free to the public and must also publish them on the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s statewide public notice website. The law was sponsored by Rep. Gene Pelowski Jr. (DFL-Winona), HF3682, and Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault), SF3457.
Sale of county-owned properties must be advertised online in addition to traditional newspaper notices. Counties are now allowed to accept bids via an online-auction process. The law was sponsored by Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL-Hibbing), HF3285, and Sen. David Tomassoni (I-Chisholm), SF3032.
Hennepin County will now be allowed to compensate county boards and committees. This law was sponsored by Rep. Michael Nelson (DFL-Brooklyn Park), HF4221, and Sen. Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove), SF4050.
State government
The Safe at Home program has received some changes including clarifications regarding participant’s names at rented properties, information that is allowed to be disclosed and expands the definition of real property records. The law was sponsored by Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL-Roseville), HF3249, and Sen. Karla Bigham (DFL-Cottage Grove), SF3087.
Veterans and military affairs
National Guard members can now receive reenlistment and commissioning bonuses. This law was sponsored by Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato), HF3379, and Sen. Jeff Howe (R-Rockville), SF2635.
