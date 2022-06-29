After the 2022 legislative session, a number of new laws were passed for Minnesota. These laws will go into effect July 1, and impact folks statewide. Below are a list of these laws:
Agriculture
Agriculture has received a funding boost through broadband efforts and drought relief this session. The combined total in a new law containing these aspects is $50.9 million from the general fund in the 2022-23 biennium with $32.5 million allocated in the next biennium.
Some of the provisions taking effect soon include a $25 million general fund appropriation to the Border-to-Border Broadband program, farm down payment assistance grants up to $15,000 for eligible farmers from the Agriculture Department and an additional $300,000 will be added to the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute in the 2023 fiscal year and $200,000 in the 2024 fiscal year to maintain levels of service.
Other legislation includes the extension of the Pollinator Research Account until July 1, 2025, the requirement of the Department of Agriculture to re-establish and administer a grant program to assist farmers in financing new cooperatives and the establishment of a soil health financial assistance pilot program.
Business and commerce
The Department of Commerce will be required to create a list of nonprofit credit counseling organizations and require debt collection agencies to include the list in their first written communication to a debtor. These contacts must be provided in another language besides English if that isn’t an individual’s primary language. These organizations aren’t being sponsored or endorsed by the government, however they are for the sake of debtor’s.
The Fraud Bureau has been strengthened through new legislation. Their jurisdiction is no longer limited to insurance fraud. $870,000 has been appropriated from the general fund in the 2023 fiscal year to hire five additional peace officers in the fraud bureau.
This new law requires financial institutions to file articles of incorporation to the department of commerce rather than the secretary of state, changes language on safety deposit boxes from “husband and wife” to “married couple,” makes a library of equipment available to all law enforcement agencies to combat car theft and a one-time $522,000 appropriation in fiscal year 2023 for it. Other changes include a requirement of the commerce department to inform companies in writing of instances of lack of cooperation in enforcement and sets a time limit of nine years from the date of violation for the commerce department to start enforcement action, unless the violation is in a contract, this makes the limit two years for enforcement action.
Education
A new law has increased the income limit for school board members. This will increase maximum earnings from $8,000 to $20,000 in a fiscal year.
Some omnibus provisions from 2021 will also take effect, meaning children at a publicly funded preschool or kindergarten program cannot have a child use an individual-use screen without teacher engagement — excluding students with individualized education plans. Any pre-k-12 grants awarded after July 1, must be given through a framework that encourages the goals of the grant to align with Minnesota’s World’s Best Workforce and other federal government student accountability programs.
Environment
2023 appropriations from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund total $70.88 million and encompass over 100 projects.
Some of the largest funding will go to 14 habitat and recreation projects, totaling $26.18 million, 11 projects to protect, restore and enhance land, water and habitat, totaling $11.29 million and $9 million for natural resources data and information. $2 million has been allocated to failing septic systems to protect groundwater and $4.27 has been allocated for nine projects focusing on environmental education. For a list of all financial allocations visit https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/hinfo/leginfo/07012022NewLaws.pdf
Family
The office of the foster youth ombudsperson has been created. Resources, advocacy and visibility are some of the aims to protect children in foster care. This position is accountable to the governor and may investigate decisions, acts and other matters related to the health, safety and welfare of youth in foster care.
The fiscal year 2023 appropriation is $775,000 to create and operate the office.
Health
New legislation reorganizes statutes regarding disability waiver rate systems, which sets reimbursement rates for home-and-community-based disability services under Medicaid. The department of human services must recommend an update to the competitive workforce factor every two years — never changing by more than 2%.
Health and human services departments will have policies governing it change. These changes affect child welfare and protection, health-related licensing boards, behavioral health policies, continuing care for older adults, services for people with disabilities, programs to protect children and vulnerable adults, preventing homelessness, economic assistance and licensing and operations policies.
Higher education
A bipartisan effort will provide $25 million to fund ALS research and caregiver support programs. $20 million will be used to promote research related to prevention, treatment, causes and an eventual cure. Competitive grants will be awarded from the office of higher education. $5 million will be allocated to the board of aging to support families caring for people living with ALS.
Public Safety
Employees of Minnesota’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission will be changed from unclassified to classified service without losing any seniority. The commission’s research director however, will remain in the unclassified service.
State Government
A new law will allow breeders fund dollars to also be used to support adoption, retirement and repurposing of racehorses. A fee on wagers by Minnesota residents will help the fund get its money.
Three people who were wrongly imprisoned will be awarded relief via new law. A payout of $813,315 in the fiscal year 2023 will benefit these three individuals under the Imprisonment and Exoneration Remedies Act.
