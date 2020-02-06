Minnesota’s new study on youth sexual exploitation estimates at least 5,000 high school-age youth have traded sex in order to receive money, food, drugs, alcohol, place to stay or anything of value.
The Minnesota Department of Health added a new question to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey (MSS) and partnered with University of Minnesota researchers to analyze the data.
Researchers arrived at the estimation of approximately 5,000 based on the state’s youth population combined with results from the 2019 MSS using ninth and 11th grader students’ answers to whether they have traded sex for something of value.
In the 2019 MSS, statewide results show 1.4 percent of students responded “yes” to the question, boys and girls are nearly evenly impacted.
Wilkin County MSS 2019 results show that 11 percent of 11th grade youth indicated “yes” to having traded sex or any sexual activity to receive money, food, drugs, alcohol, a place to say or anything else.
Professionals in the field believe that the percentage doesn’t correctly reflect the amount of youth sexual exploitation.
“I think statewide results are significantly higher,” said Annie LaFrinier-Richie, a Safe Harbor Navigator with Someplace Safe. “I don’t think all youth understand that they are being sexually exploited and those that do under-report it.”
The MSS can only count those who attend school and take the quiz. Youth who are not in school are more likely to face sexual exploitation, according to the health department.
Lauren Martin, associate professor at the University of Minnesota and researcher on this study added that the study results of 5,000 likely underestimates the number due to student reluctance answering “yes.”
LaFrinier-Richie works in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and covers 19 counties, including Wilkin County. The Safe Harbor program is a multi-agency statewide initiative that works to be an advocate and meet the needs of youth through age 24 experiencing sex-trafficking and sexually exploitation.
“Those services can look different based on the youth’s situation and needs,” LaFrinier-Richie said. “We have a lot of educational programs, advocacy and supportive services in helping them understand what they have experienced. We assist in linking them with a safe place, working with social services, placement programs, finding treatment and also offering education in prevention.”
Between April 2017 and March 2018, Safe Harbor grantees served 1,279 youth and young adults.
Even with Safe Harbor providing advocacy, supportive and educational services, there are still great barriers.
“Getting all of the players to the table and getting people to understand and recognize how big the problem is,” LaFrinier-Richie said. “It can be really scary and hard for community members, parents and school staff to recognize that it is an issue. Sometimes when they don’t want to recognize that it’s an issue then they won’t have conversations about it.”
These barriers are obstructions in providing appropriate services to youth to intervene and prevent in sex-trafficking and sexual exploitation.
For more information visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/ and https://www.someplacesafe.info/.
