Muralist and Wahpeton native Shawn McCann has added a splash of art to the community of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“It’s wonderful to be back in town and I really appreciate all of the support,” McCann said. “Thanks to the city of Breck, TRAC (Three Regions Art Council), Lake Regions Art Council and everybody who helped support the arts. The arts are one of the things that bring a community together and when you have a new wall, mural, sculpture, anything you do creatively, it helps bring something new to the living room of the community. I am very honored to be able to help bring that with a little bit of color.”
A mural dedication was held Thursday, Aug. 6, when local artists and historians spoke about the history of the land and the importance of bringing arts into the community.
The new mural is located along the floodwall of Minnesota Avenue at the headwaters of the Red River. The mural features the Minnesota city’s name and four elements to honor its history.
LRAC Executive Director Maxine Adams presented an oversized check to Mayor Russ Wilson, signifying the grant money that was provided to Breckenridge that helped fund the mural along with the city’s Headwaters Music Festival.
Additionally, Adams presented the city with a sign to be placed along the highway signifying that Breckenridge is a Legacy Arts City.
“Congratulations, that makes you the ninth city in the state to receive the designation of an Arts Legacy City,” Adams said. “You can put it up where your Welcome to Breckenridge sign is and you can let folks know you are extremely proud of your community and what you have done for the arts.”
She continued by thanking the Breckenridge City Council for forming the Breckenridge Arts Advisory Committee which helped bring the grant money into the city and what will continue working to bring more art into the community.
“The beautiful wall is the arts committee first endeavor along with the Headwaters Music Festival,” Mayor Wilson said. “I think it's absolutely outstanding. It’s definitely an eye-catcher and it makes that grey wall disappear so hopefully in the future there is a whole lot of wall going east and up to the north that hopefully we can get it all painted up one day.”
Lora Youngbird, Evie Fox, Mary Ann Conrad and John Blaufuss concluded the mural dedication event by going through each of the four elements of the wall: the ox cart, the steamboat, the Wahpeton-Breckenridge streetcar, and the train.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.