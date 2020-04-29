Matthew Von Pinnon, editor of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, has been elected president of the North Dakota Newspaper Association, the 127th person to lead the association in its 134-year history.
Von Pinnon was elected April 23 in a vote which, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was conducted electronically. He succeeds Karen Speidel, editor of the News Monitor, which covers rural communities in the southeastern corner of the state.
Von Pinnon said he is humbled and excited to help lead an organization that plays such an important role in our state.
“Our profession has never faced greater challenges, he said.
“But newspapers have always rallied their communities to successfully navigate the most pressing problems, and with ingenuity and a can-do spirit, we can overcome our great obstacles, too.”
He said doing so will require “banding together like never before, strongly embracing new delivery methods and boldly welcoming the future while honoring our past.”
Cecile Wehrman of Journal Publishing in Crosby and Tioga, was elected first vice president of NDNA and Amy Dalrymple Molter, editor of The Bismarck Tribune, was elected second vice president.
Von Pinnon has been with The Forum since 1994 and has been editor since 2006. His first newspaper job was delivering The Forum when he was a youngster growing up in Moorhead.
He graduated from Moorhead High School and Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
Wehrman started her news career in television, before becoming editor of The Journal in Crosby and eventually purchasing Journal Publishing, operator of the Crosby and Tioga papers.
Dalrymple Molter has worked in newspaper newsrooms for 17 years, starting with The Forum and then Forum News Service. She joined The Bismarck Tribune in June 2017, and was named editor in June 2019.
NDNA members also elected two new directors.
Lesa VanCamp of the Valley News and Views in Drayton was elected to a full two-year term after being appointed last year to complete a partial term.
Allison Olimb of the Walsh County Press in Park River was elected to her first two-year term on the board.
Continuing on the NDNA board are Cole Short, publisher of the Hillsboro Banner, and Amy Wobbema, publisher of the New Rockford Transcript.
Elections also were held for three positions on the NDNA Hall of Fame Committee. Re-elected were Duane Schatz of Elgin, former publisher of the Grant County News and Carson Press, and Mike Jacobs, former editor and publisher of the Grand Forks Herald. Elected to her first term was Jill Friesz of GS Publishing, with operates a group of four southwestern N.D. weekly newspapers.
NDNA is a newspaper trade association that represents the 86 daily and weekly newspapers in the state.
Newspaper foundation elects directors
The NDNA Education Foundation conducted its annual election at the same time as the NDNA election.
Kirsten Stromsodt, director of news operations at Forum Communications, was elected to a second three-year term on the foundation board.
Elected to her first three-year term was Jill Friesz, president of GS Publishing of Elgin. Friesz’ company operates weekly newspapers at Elgin, Carson, New England and Hettinger.
With the election, long-time foundation director Mike Gackle of Garrison concluded his tenure as a member of the board.
The NDNA Education Foundation is a charitable non-profit whose mission is to advocate for literacy, journalism education and the First Amendment. It does so through internships, scholarships, continuing journalism education and more.
