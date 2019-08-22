New permitting system approved

With a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved adopting the LoadPass Permits system.
Designed as a uniform system for the permitting of overweight and oversized loads on roadways, LoadPass Permits takes effect Jan. 1, 2020 in Richland County, North Dakota.
Commissioner Sid Berg, who said he wanted more discussion, was the dissenting vote. Representatives from LoadPass Permits, who had concluded a nearly one-hour presentation, were present for the vote.
Twenty-six North Dakota counties are on the system, Richland County commissioners learned. The state has a total of 53 counties.
LoadPass Permits, according to Permit Operator Janet Sanford, was founded in the 1980s by the Western Dakota Energy Association. The organization represented western North Dakota counties where oil and gas industries were established.
“The system was started to give the counties some control over the heavy loads traveling over their country roads, and to give the industry one place to obtain permission for traveling overweight on the county and participating township roads,” LoadPass Permits website states.
Brent Bogar, a research consultant, explained that paper permits were phased out in favor of an online-only method. Technology advancements make it possible for precise information.
“The system calculates the permit for them,” Bogar said. “It can show that a driver traveled 1.7 miles on township road A, .3 miles on township road B and three miles on a county road.”
LoadPass Permits is governed by the executive board and load pass permit advisory committee of Western Dakota Energy Association. For more information, visit www.loadpasspermits.com.
In other news, Richland County is awaiting a formal letter from the city of Fairmount, North Dakota. The city is expected to purchase a dilapidated house at 303 First St. N. and receive no more than $2,000 from Richland County for demolition assistance.
The house was foreclosed on in 2018. A two-story property, it has visible exterior damage including peeling or broken shingles, siding and gutters.
Commissioner Tim Campbell, a Fairmount resident, said he had been notified by a contractor interested in bidding for the demolition project. Demolition was previously estimated to cost between $7,000-$8,000.
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners set an 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 hearing for Richland County’s 2020 budget. The hearing will come the day after Wahpeton’s final budget hearing and expected budget adoption, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Whether in the city or county, a budget can be decreased after its first reading. It cannot be increased. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Richland County approved preliminary mill levies for 2019-2020. They would be in effect for taxes paid in 2020.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
