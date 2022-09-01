New phone system, who’s this?

Change can be a terrifying and uncertain thing. Especially when that change includes an update to a phone system that has been the same for as long as any of us can remember.
Beginning early last week, Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor implemented a new phone system using Dialpad, a communication tool that allows business integration we’ve never seen at our office before. Each of us now have our own direct line with access to voicemail transcriptions, options for texting through the Dialpad app and an increased control of settings we couldn’t have dreamed of just one month ago.
While this change has made our job worlds easier, we understand it may have caused some confusion. Instead of calling our front desk and being transferred to the correct department, there is an option to press a button for each department in the building.
Now, with the automated system, callers have to decipher what department they think would fit their needs the best. Due to this change and a lack of communication to the public, calls have been going to the wrong departments.
The most important change includes each of us having our own direct phone numbers. Instead of saving our company number, save the number of the person that you’re trying to contact.
This doesn’t mean we have lost the number we’ve had though. Folks can still call our main line, 701-642-8585, and listen to the new directory guide to choose the correct area to be transferred.
If you select one, you will enter the four-digit extension code of the person you hope to reach. (Those are also listed next to the main lines.)
• Tara Klostreich - 701-291-3566 ext. 1211
• Candace Engstrom - 701-291-3588 ext. 1201
• Carrie McDermott - 701-291-3578 ext. 1203
• Robert Wanek Jr. - 701-291-3551 ext. 1209
• Frank Stanko - 701-291-3525 ext. 1206
• Colton Rasanen-Fryar - 701-291-3490 ext. 1204
• Levi Jones - 701-291-3548 ext. 1208
• Diana Hermes - 701-291-3515 ext. 1205
• Ashleigh Jorschumb - 701-291-3583 ext. 1201
• Sammy Babcock - 701-291-3554 ext. 1210
• Kalie Harbison - 701-291-3531 ext. 1207
• Tirza Judd - 701-660-6894 ext. 1212
If you select two, you will search our directory by name. After, you will be prompted to type in the first three letters of the employee’s name you hope to reach.
If you select three, you will reach our circulation department. This is who you would call for any questions or concerns about your paper subscription. (By paper, we also mean your digital subscription too.)
If you select four, you will be transferred to our advertising staff. This is who folks need to call for business and personal advertising inquiries. This does not include classified advertising or payments for advertisements.
If you select five, you can reach our newsroom. Our Managing Editor, Richland County reporter and Wilkin County reporter will receive these calls and assist accordingly. If you have a News Monitor or sports question, you will want to reach out to their direct lines or use their four-digit extension codes.
If you select six, you will reach our classified advertising sales representative. She will be able to assist in any help wanted, auction or for-sale advertising.
If you select seven, you will reach our business office. This is where you call when you need to submit advertising payments, schedule legal notices, submit other payments and submit credit card subscription payments. They will not be able to assist in other subscription or advertising matters, if that is what you’re calling about.
If none of the above seem like the best option, you will want to hit zero or stay on the line to speak to whoever is manning the front desk. They will be able to help decipher which department would be the best for this call and transfer you immediately.
If the phone situation is stressful, we always love seeing your beautiful faces. Our office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Our hours slightly differ on Friday with us being open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If neither option works, we each have individual emails listed on our websites and can receive mail at our mailing address, PO Box 760 • Wahpeton, ND 58074.
We hope this guide helps you navigate our new system and as always, we appreciate your patience and understanding with these changes.
